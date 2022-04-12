Karnataka Contractor Death: Congress Workers Detained After Protests Against KS Eshwarappa

Congress workers were detained on Tuesday by Bengaluru Police following protests against Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa following the death of the Hindu Vahini chief Santhosh Patil who had accused the former of demanding a 40% commission on a contract. Congress has demanded Eshwarappa's arrest and his dismissal from the Cabinet.

Patil, a contractor, was found dead in a lodge in the coastal town of Udupi on Tuesday with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

Oppn demands Karnataka Min's arrest on murder charges & dismissal from Cabinet

"Santhosh K Patil is a BJP worker himself, and has clearly said that Eshwarappa is directly responsible for his death. This comes under the ingredients (of offence) under Section 300 of the IPC warranting punishment under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC," Congress leader Siddaramaiah told reporters.

Siddaramaiah also demanded the immediate arrest of Eshwarappa and his dismissal from the cabinet. "The Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai should not allow him to continue as a minister in his cabinet since he is facing the murder charge. It is a serious offence punishable with life imprisonment or death penalty," the former Chief Minister said.

Patil, who is from Belagavi district, had earlier alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader had demanded 40% commission on the value of the contract work executed by him. However, Eshwarappa had dismissed the claims and filed a defamation suit against Patil.

In a purported message on social media, the Hindu Vahini chief allegedly held the minister responsible for his death.

Referring to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) M K Ganapathi who committed suicide during his tenure as Chief Minister and accused the then home minister KJ George of exerting pressure, Siddaramiah said that based on a private complaint, a case was registered and later George resigned from his position. He demanded that the same precedence must be followed in this case.

On Eshwarappa's statement that he himself filed a defamation suit against Patil, Siddaramaiah said, "What Eshwarappa says is not important. He should be dismissed from the cabinet, a case must be registered and he should be arrested based on what Santhosh Patil has said."

Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala, who is also Karnataka Congress in-charge, alleged that communal passion is being flared up in the state to "cover up rampant corruption", which is "evident from the instant case."

