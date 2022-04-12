After a Karnataka-based contractor committed suicide naming the Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister of the state in the purported suicide letter, KS Eshwarappa spoke to Republic on Tuesday. In the exclusive conversation, Eshwarappa said that a typed letter is coming out which he claimed had "no signature, nothing". The Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister further claimed that the letter was "not even found with the body."

"Where has the letter come from? We don't know exactly...That is why I have already informed my Chief Minister to initiate an inquiry into the matter. The CM said that he will definitely back the inquiry," Eshwarappa said, adding that it was a 'false allegation' made by Congress.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Congress has demanded Eshwarappa's arrest and his dismissal from the Cabinet. The workers of the grand old party are holding protests across the state to get their demands fulfilled.

Santhosh K Patil, a contractor who was also the national secretary of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, was found dead in a lodge in the coastal town of Udupi on Tuesday with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide. Patil, who is from Belagavi district, had earlier alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader had demanded a 40% commission on the value of the contract work executed by him. However, Eshwarappa had dismissed the claims and filed a defamation suit against Patil. In a purported message on social media, the Hindu Vahini chief allegedly held the minister responsible for his death.

'Eshwarappa must be dismissed from Cabinet, arrested': Siddaramaiah

"Santhosh K Patil is a BJP worker himself and has clearly said that Eshwarappa is directly responsible for his death. This comes under the ingredients (of offence) under Section 300 of the IPC warranting punishment under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC," Congress leader Siddaramaiah told reporters.

Siddaramaiah also demanded the immediate arrest of Eshwarappa and his dismissal from the Cabinet. "The Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai should not allow him to continue as a minister in his Cabinet since he is facing the murder charge. It is a serious offence punishable with life imprisonment or death penalty," the former Chief Minister said.

Not taking into consideration Eshwarappa's statement, Siddaramaiah said, "What Eshwarappa says is not important. He should be dismissed from the Cabinet, a case must be registered and he should be arrested based on what Santhosh Patil has said."