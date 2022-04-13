Karnataka Contractor Death: Eshwarappa Won't Resign; Calls Suicide Note 'false Propaganda'

Amid increasing pressure for his resignation over the death of a civil contractor, Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa on Wednesday ruled out the possibility of stepping down from his post. He also termed the contractor's death note as "false propaganda."

"The death note is false propaganda (on contractor Santosh Patil ). I have informed CM Bommai and the party president that there is no question of me resigning as a minister," Eshwarappa said in a press conference.

He demanded an investigation into the "conspiracy" behind the death of Santosh Patil who accused Eshwarappa of corruption. The minister's statement came in wat of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader being booked by police for abetment of suicide.

Eshwarappa wondered how a Whatsapp message can be treated as a "death note" and claimed that it can be typed by anybody. No signed or written "death note" was found near Patil's body, he said, adding that "The question of my resignation does not arise at all. I will not bow to the opposition's demand for my resignation."

The 37-year-old contractor, who was also chief of Hindu Vahini, had earlier alleged that Eshwarappa demanded a 40% commission for the release of funds for the civil works undertaken by him at Hindalga village in Benagavi district. According to police, Patil allegedly committed suicide in a Upupi lodge on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday by consuming a poisonous substance.

'Patil had no relation with BJP'

The BJP Minister said that he did not know the civil contractor and claimed that he was not ëven related" to the saffron party. "Today only I spoke to the Belagavi district rural president. He told me he (Santosh Patil) has no relation with the BJP. Some people are creating relationship. For whom are they creating this connection? This is the conspiracy. It should be probed," Eshwarappa said.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress has been demanding Eshwarappa's arrest and his dismissal from the state cabinet. Youth Congress workers on Wednesday marched towards Union Home Minister Amit Shah's residence in New Delhi demanding the sacking of Eshwarappa. Protests were also reported in Bengaluru.