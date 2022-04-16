Karnataka Contractor Death: KS Eshwarappa Denies Links, Says 'Truth Will Come Out'

KS Eshwarappa spoke to Republic Media Network for the first time after tendering his resignation as a minister in the Karnataka government. Eshwarappa said that it's a conspiracy, and that he was being targeted. He further added that he urged the Chief Minister to probe the conspiracy charge against him.

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Karnataka’s Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Eshwarappa, caught in a huge controversy, submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai following allegations of corruption and a role in the suicide of a contractor.

Denying links with the contractor's death, Eshwarappa said, "If there's even one per cent guilt in this matter, my family goddess will punish me."

He further stated he was in the knowledge that there is a mention of murder being the cause of contractor Santosh Patil's death, whereas it was perceived as suicide initially. He added that those responsible for Santosh Patil's death will be punished, and that he will wait for the truth to be revealed.

Stating that he tendered his resignation as it would be inappropriate to continue in that position when an investigation is underway, Eshwarappa told Republic TV, "The investigation will take time and so I do not intend to trouble the government or any ministers when an investigation is still going on."

The BJP leader mentioned that he would be a minister again after he is found innocent.

Karnataka contractor death

Contractor Santhosh Patil died on Tuesday and named Eshwarappa, who handles the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj portfolio, in his final phone messages, saying Eshwarappa was "solely responsible" for his death. In his last WhatsApp messages to friends and political leaders, he had reportedly marked Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well.

Santosh Patil's brother told ANI, "Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa, Basavaraja, and Ramesh must be arrested. We want justice for our brother. Everybody whose names are mentioned in FIR must be arrested, till then we will not take my brother's body."

(Image: RepublicWorld)