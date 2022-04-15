Karnataka Contractor Death: KS Eshwarappa Tenders Resignation To CM Bommai

Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa tendered his resignation to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai amid the row over the alleged suicide of contractor and Hindu Vahini chief Santosh Patil, who had alleged that the BJP leader demanded a 40% commission for the release of funds for the civil works undertaken by him at Hindalga village in Benagavi district.

The Shivamogga MLA said that he submitted his resignation so as to not cause any inconvenience to anyone. "I met CM Bommai. Nobody should be inconvenienced that's why I tendered my resignation," he told the media.

"I have accepted Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa's resignation, will send it to the Governor," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said on Eshwarappa's resignation.

Eshwarappa, against whom police have booked a case for allegedly abetting the suicide of contractor Santosh Patil, submitted his resignation in presence of Ministers Byrathi Basavaraja, MTB Nagaraj, Araga Jnanendra, MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi at CM's residence.

KS Eshwarappa says 'will come out innocent, will become Minister again'

Prior to submitting his resignation, the BJP leader had informed his supporters and party workers that he will come out clear as innocent of the allegations made against him.

"An allegation is being made against me, should I come clear out of it or not?...for me to come clear as innocent, if I continue as Minister when the investigation is on, there will be a feeling that I may influence the investigation. So I'm resigning as Minister...I'm telling you that I will come out innocent and will certainly become Minister once again," the former Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister said.

Karnataka contractor death case

Santosh Patil was found dead at a hotel in Udupi on Tuesday, weeks after accusing Eshwarappa, who is also a senior BJP leader, of corruption. In a purported suicide note in the form of a WhatsApp message, the contractor had blamed Eshwarappa for his death.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress has demanded Eshwarappa arrest and that he should be booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The grand old party also urged that an impartial probe be conducted by the police under the supervision of a sitting judge of the Karnataka High Court.