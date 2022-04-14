Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa To Resign Amid Cut-money Row & Contractor's Suicide

Embroiled in controversy over the death of a contractor, Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa has announced his resignation on Thursday. Republic has learned that Eshwarappa will tender his resignation officially tomorrow on Saturday, April 15.

"Tomorrow I'm handing over the resignation letter to CM. I thank you all for co-operation," Eshwarappa told news agency ANI.

Much before the announcement, sources revealed that Eshwarappa had discussed his resignation with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. High command and senior regional leaders had suggested that he tender his resignation, since they did not want to give fodder to the Congress ahead of the next elections, sources told Republic.

The development also comes days after BJP top brass has asked the Karnataka Minister to resign amid the growing demand for his ouster. The national leadership had also sent a stern message to the Karnataka CM to take action against the Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

A furore had erupted in Karnataka after Patil’s alleged suicide note, sent as a Whatsapp message, mentioned Minister KS Eshwarappa as "solely responsible" for his death. The Hindu Vahini chief had accused the Karnataka Minister of demanding a 40% commission on a contract, before his death.

Karnataka contractor death

Santhosh Patil, a contractor and Hindu Vahini National Secretary who went missing after accusing Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa of corruption, was found dead on Tuesday. Patil had accused Eshwarappa of demanding a Rs 4 crore bribe to clear his bills. He was reported missing on Tuesday, April 12.

According to sources, the contractor had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging that KS Eshwarappa demanded a Rs 4 crore bribe to clear his bills. His suicide note was sent to media personnel on Whatsapp prior to his disappearance, following which, Patil’s body was found in a lodge in Udupi.

"I am taking this decision keeping my aspirations aside. I request with folded hands to our Prime Minister, Chief Minister, our beloved Lingayat leader BSY and everybody else to extend a helping hand to my wife and kids," his suicide note read.

The Udupi Police has registered an FIR against Eshwarappa and his aides- Basavaraj and Ramesh under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code for allegedly abetting his suicide.