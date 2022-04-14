Karnataka Contractor Death: Opposition Demands Judicial Probe, Arrest Of KS Eshwarappa

Key opposition in Karnataka, Congress on Thursday held a press briefing over a contractor's death in the state. Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President DK Shivakumar said that the deceased Santhosh Patil shared an image of KS Eshwarappa, a Minister in the BJP government in the state, and added that it was 'all mentioned in the complaint'.

He put forth three demands before the government: Firstly, Shivakumar called for an immediate arrest of Eshwarappa. Secondly, the KPCC President demanded a judicial inquiry into the death of Patil, and thirdly, he asked for compensation for the family of the deceased contractor, including a government job for one of the family members.

"We will continue our protest until the demands are met," he said.

Patil, a contractor who was also the national secretary of the Hindu Yuva Vahini, was found dead in a lodge in the coastal town of Udupi on Tuesday with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide. A furore has erupted in Karnataka after Patil’s alleged suicide note, sent as a Whatsapp message, mentioned Minister KS Eshwarappa as "solely responsible" for his death. The Hindu Vahini chief had accused the Karnataka Minister of demanding a 40% commission on a contract, before his death.

Eshwarappa to resign

Embroiled in controversy over the death of a contractor, Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa announced his resignation on Thursday. "Tomorrow I'm handing over the resignation letter to CM. I thank you all for co-operation," Eshwarappa told news agency ANI.

Leader of the Opposition of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, Siddaramaiah sitting alongside DK Shivakumar, claimed that the resignation came after the protests aggravated. "Eshwarappa claimed he doesn't know Santosh, but the panchayat chairman said the duo met twice. The media has published photos as well," the Congress leader said, adding the Karnataka Minister has been lying to the people of the state all this while.

Elaborating on Patil's death, he said, "Eshwarappa demanded 40% commission. When Patil couldn't fulfil the demand, he succumbed to the pressure. His family also said it was Eshwarappa who forced him to commit suicide. There is enough evidence to show that Eshwarappa is responsible. In the FIR, Eshwarappa has been named as accused no 1. "