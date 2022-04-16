Karnataka Contractor Death: CM Bommai Accepts Minister Eshwarappa's Resignation

In a major development, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday night accepted minister KS Eshwarappa's resignation. Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Eshwarappa tendered his resignation to the CM amid the row over the alleged suicide of contractor and Hindu Vahini chief Santosh Patil, who had alleged corruption charges against the BJP leader. Following this, CM Bommai accepted the minister’s resignation and said that it will be sent to the Governor, Thawar Chand Gehlot.

"I have accepted Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa's resignation, will send it to the Governor," CM Basavaraj Bommai said on Friday night. Speaking to the media, CM Bommai also showed a copy of the resignation letter and announced his acceptance of the same. Meanwhile, Eshwarappa claimed that he was asking senior ministers to accept his resignation for the past four days.

“For last 4 days, I've been asking my seniors to accept my resignation, today they accepted it. There is a conspiracy behind all this,” Eshwarappa said after tendering his resignation.

“I urged the CM that an investigation should be conducted into the alleged suicide case of contractor Santosh Patil. It should come out whether it is a murder or suicide case,” he added.

Meanwhile, he also told reporters that the allegations made against him are a part of a conspiracy and that he will certainly become a minister once again.

Karnataka contractor death case

Eshwarappa tendered his resignation to CM Bommai amid the row over the alleged suicide of contractor and Hindu Vahini chief Santosh Patil. He was found dead at a hotel in Udupi on Tuesday, weeks after accusing Eshwarappa of corruption. In a purported suicide note in the form of a WhatsApp message, the contractor had blamed Eshwarappa for his death.

Patil, in March, had complained to Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh and to BJP central leaders stating that he was yet to be paid Rs 4 crore for road works undertaken in Hindalga village and had accused Eshwarappa's aides of demanding a 40% commission for the payment.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress has demanded Eshwarappa’s arrest and that he should be booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The grand old party also urged that an impartial probe be conducted by the police under the supervision of a sitting judge of the Karnataka High Court.

(With ANI inputs)

