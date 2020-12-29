Karnataka Council Dy Chair's Demise: Brother Rules Out Need For Probe; Ex-PM Blames Ruckus

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Tuesday, MLC SL Bhojegowda revealed that his brother SL Dharmegowda was upset over the ruckus which took place in the Karnataka Legislative Council. Crying foul over the Council Deputy Chairman occupying the Chair instead of K Prathap Chandra Shetty on December 15, Congress MLCs forcefully dragged him from the seat after which marshals had to be called in to control the situation. At the same time, he made it clear that his family did not suspect any need for an inquiry into Dharmegowda's death.

Karnataka Legislative Council Deputy Chairman SL Dharmegowda's brother said, "He was upset with regard to Council activities. That's all. Not so serious. He expressed this thing- It is a black mark on my part that this happened in the Council. At the same time, our leader Kumaraswamy spoke to him and gave him all the strength. In spite of this, he committed (suicide). No one expected."

On whether the family would demand a probe, he added, "It is a great loss for the state. Especially our family. But I don't foresee any scope for any investigation."

Meanwhile, JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda termed Dharmegowda as one of the tallest leaders in the party and alleged that the events in the Council were responsible for his demise. The former PM revealed that the Council Deputy Chairman had met him at his house on December 15. Hitting out at the conduct of the BJP and Congress MLCs in the House, he opined, "The ugly scene that has happened on the day of the elections, it speaks volumes about the two national parties. At this juncture, I do not want to say anything about the behaviour of the two parties." Incidentally, BJP and JD(S) MLCs had met Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala together after the ruckus and sought his intervention.

JD(S) leader's shocking demise

Earlier in the day, JD(S) MLC SL Dharmegowda's body was found on the Railway tracks at Gunasagar village in the Chikmagalur district of Karnataka. As per reports, he is suspected to have committed suicide and an alleged two-page suicide note was recovered from the spot. Leaders cutting across the political divide including Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa and state Congress chief DK Shivakumar condoled his demise.

Dubbing his death as a 'political murder', former CM HD Kumaraswamy also tweeted, "Dharmegowda's suicide is a sacrifice for today's polluted, unprincipled, selfish politics. The secularism of the JDS was tested for the position of Chairperson. But, in this test, the big-hearted Dharmegowda is the victim. Those who have tested may now found the answer. Let them do introspection with the result".

