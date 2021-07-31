Karnataka Court Gags Media From Publishing News On Renukacharya In Jarkiholi Sex Scandal

Joining his peers in obtaining a gag order against the media, political secretary of ex-CM BS Yediyurappa on Friday, sought a favourable order from a Karnataka court in the alleged Jarkiholi sex scandal. The court has gagged media from publishing, telecasting defamatory statements regarding alleged CD materials on their platforms and channels referring to Renukacharya. Currently, Karnataka has seen a leadership change with Basavaraj Bommai taking over as CM after Yediyurappa stepped down.

Renukacharya gets media gag

This order comes months after Ramesh Jarkiholi and 6 other ministers got an injunction against 68 media houses from airing any CD or other material that is likely to defame them. The six ministers - Shivaram Hebbar, B C Patil, S T Somashekar, K Sudhakar, K C Narayana Gowda and Byrathi Basavaraj - who are all Congress/JDS-turned-BJP MLAs - claimed that the broadcast of such news had allegedly caused 'embarassment to their families' and led voters to believe that 'ministers are involved in scandals'. The court admonished the media saying 'it should get its source verified through legally admissible process', granting the injunction.

Similarly, a Bangalore court restrained media outlets from publishing or circulating "false, baseless and reckless news items" against Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda. The order came after Gowda had filed a plea alleging that false news items are being published about him alleging that he spoke ill about PM Modi and Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa. Gowda has now resigned from the Union cabinet.

Jarkiholi sex scandal

A Bengaluru activist approached the Cubbon Park police with a complaint alleging that Jarkiholi (Water resources minister) asked for sexual favours to offer a woman a job in Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited. The activist complainant, Dinesh Kallahalli, had submitted a CD that allegedly has the clip involving Jarkiholi and the woman, along with audio clips. He alleged that the girl had approached the minister to seek permission to operate drone cameras to shoot a dam for a documentary, during which she was offered a job at Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd, in return for sexual favours.

BJP has cried foul alleging conspiracy and Congress sought the CM's resignation. While Jarkiholi refuted the allegations, he resigned from his cabinet post. Kalhalli withdrew the complaint stating that 'victim's image was getting spoilt online'. The Bengaluru police have registered a case of conspiracy and blackmailing against unknown persons based on ex-Karnataka minister Ramesh Jarkiholi's complaint.