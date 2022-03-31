Karnataka: Court Orders Registration Of Fresh Criminal Case Against Ex-CM BS Yediyurappa

In a setback for former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, a special court in Bengaluru ordered the registration of a special criminal case against the BJP leader. The Lokayukta Police has been asked to file a case under Section 13(1)(d) read with section 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act. During the hearing, Special judge B Jayantha Kumar rejected the Lokayukta Police's closure report and allowed an investigation into the matter.

On January 18, 2021, the Lokayukta police had reported to the special court that “no offence” under the Prevention of Corruption Act had been committed by Yediyurappa. In July last year, Additional City Civil and Sessions Judge Shridhar Gopalakrishna Bhat directed the Deputy SP attached to the police wing of the Lokayukta to investigate the corruption case further. Terming the closure report as 'perfunctory', he asked the investigative officer to keep in mind the observations of the Karnataka High Court pertaining to the delay in conducting a probe.

Karnataka | A Special court at Bengaluru has ordered to register a 'special criminal case' against former chief minister BS Yediyurappa regarding alleged corruption in a land denotification issue. The Special court has ordered the Lokayukta police to investigate the allegations. — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2022

The corruption case against Yediyurappa

As per a private complaint, BS Yediyurappa allegedly denotified a parcel of government-acquired land and allocated it to entrepreneurs in his capacity as the Deputy Chief Minister in 2006. While the case was taken by the Lokayukta in February 2015, Yediyurappa moved the Karnataka HC in 2019 with the plea that the case against one of the other accused persons- Congress leader RV Deshpande was quashed by the court on October 9, 2015. Though the HC stayed the proceedings against the BJP leader in April 2019, it ruled on December 22, 2020, that the case cannot be quashed.

Rejecting the comparison with Deshpande's case, Justice Cunha observed that the allegations against the ex-Karnataka CM are distinct. He noted that the allegation prima facie discloses a cognizable offence that needs to be investigated. At the same time, the court added that it would not be right to give a prima facie decision in this case when the facts are incomplete and the evidence has not been presented before the court. The single-judge bench also pulled up the Lokayukta for not completing the investigation between 2015 and 2019, when there was no stay.