Karnataka Crisis: BJP MLAs Air Grievances Against Yediyurappa Govt; Seek Cabinet Changes

As BJP's Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh meets every BJP MLA in Bengaluru on Thursday, several ministers have aired their grievances against the Yediyurappa government. After meeting Singh, BJP MLC H Vishwanath alleged that there is continuous interference of the Yediyurappa family in the govt. Calling for Yediyurappa to step down as CM, Vishwanath alleged that all ministers were unhappy with the CM. The 78-year old CM has stated that he will remain CM for 2 more years, after getting Delhi's assurance.

MLAs air grievances against Yediyurappa govt

Vishwanath said, "Public opinion about Govt & party is negative. It's not good. Mr Yediyurappa's age, health; he's not in spirit to run govt as CM. In Irrigation Dept, tender of Rs 20,000 cr is set without clearance or resolution of Irrigation Board. The land was given to Jindal at a throw-away price. When I questioned the CM, he said he had to give money to the Central govt, that's why it was given at that price. Family intervention in administration is becoming worst, I spoke to Arun Singh."

Similarly, BJP minister B Sriramulu's brother and BJP MLA Somshekar Reddy said that party workers expected his brother to be made Deputy CM. Furthermore, he demanded that the Bellary district in charge be from cabinet minister Anand Singh to Sriramulu, vowing to protest till the changes are made. Contradicting Vishwanath, Sriramulu said, "Arun Singh said our CM is Yediyurappa. What AH Vishwanath said, he said in his personal capacity". Singh is scheduled to meet all 92 MLAs and 30 ministers for 15-20 minutes and listen to their grievances on governance and leadership change. Later, CM Yediyurappa will be consulted and a core committee meeting will be held at BJP's Malleshwaram office on June 18 at 5 PM, said sources.

Last week, the CM threw a bombshell saying that he was ready to resign from his post if the party High command wishes so. Yediyurappa said that there were several alternatives to him in BJP, saying he did not wish to criticize any of his peers who were rebelling against him. Two BJP MLAs - Yogeeshwara and Arvind Bellad visited Delhi to complain about the CM's style of functioning, but were turned down by the party High Command. Moreover, Yediyurappa's closest aide from Shivamogga - BJP minister K S Eshwarappa complained to Governor Vajubhai Vala accusing the CM of 'interfering in the affairs of his cabinet', while BJP leader Basanagouda R Patil has repeatedly predicted a change in leadership.

Rift in Karnataka cabinet

In January, days after reshuffling his cabinet, Yediyurappa reorganized some of the portfolios allocated to the seven newly inducted ministers after four cabinet ministers - JC Madhuswamy, MTB Nagaraja, K Sudhakar and K Gopalaiah complained of the reshuffled portfolios. Apart from JC Madhuswamy, the other three ministers recently jumped ship from Congress and JDS respectively - propping up the Yediyurappa government. After waiting for a year, Karnataka CM Yediyurappa inducted seven legislators namely - MTB Nagaraj, R Shankar, CP Yogeshwar, Umesh Katti, Arvind Limbavali, Murugesh Nirani, S Angara into his cabinet on January 13. Senior BJP ministers like Anand Singh, CC Patil, Kota Srinivas Poojari, Prabhu Chauhan, A Shivaram Hebbar too had to let go of several key ministries to the new inductees leading to discontent in the Karnataka BJP camp. Yediyurappa formed his government on August 26, 2019 with the help of 16 rebels who switched from Congress & JDS.