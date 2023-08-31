Karnataka: Deficit Rainfall Disrupts Sowing Activities In The State, Sale Of Seeds Drop

With Karnataka recording deficit rainfall even at the end of August, and the state facing 26 per cent shortfall in monsoon rains, sowing of seeds has suffered a setback, with lakhs of tonnes of seeds stocked in the state’s godowns. On the other hand, primary agricultural credit cooperative societies (PKPS) are facing financial losses due to reduced sale of seeds.

The agriculture department had a target that 57.50 lakh hectares will be sown with maize, groundnut, tur, sesame, moong, urad dal, sunflower, etc., during the monsoon season in the state. However, due to rainfall deficit, farmers in the state were able to sow only 16.45 lakh hectares of farmland.

Shivanagouda Patil, Joint Director of the agriculture department, speaking to Republic, said, "Seeds and fertilisers were stocked as per the demand of the farmers. However, farmers have not purchased seeds due to rainfall deficit. Of the 50,000 quintals of seed stock in the district (Belagavi), 23,320 quintals have been distributed. Out of the target of 7.25 lakh hectares, sowing has been done in 4.10 lakh hectares. The sowing of oilseeds and commercial crops has also been hit."

Of the estimated 6.50 lakh quintals of standard sown seeds in the state, 5.10 lakh quintals have been distributed till August 20. An estimated 1.42 lakh quintals of sown seeds are lying in the respective cooperative society godowns. As a result, seed preservation and management has become an added burden for the authorities.

Nande Gowda, an associate member of Karnataka farmers Union, speaking to Republic, said, "By this time last year, sowing had already been completed in 40-45 lakh hectares of farmland due to heavy rains. In some areas, sowing activity was completed in the second week of June."

This time around, even at the fag end of August, the state didn’t see the expected rainfall. As a result, 120 hoblis in the state have been deficient in rainfall and farmers have not taken up any agricultural activity. On an average, only 38 to 42 per cent of the sowing has been done, as against August last year, when most of the sowing was done.

As it had rained in some parts of the pre-monsoon season in the state, the agriculture department had procured seeds and fertilisers as per the demand of the farmers. However, in many parts of the state, farmers refrained from sowing seeds due to scanty rainfall and lack of moisture in the land. In some areas, farmers have sown in anticipation of rain, even though there is less moisture in the land. In the absence of adequate rainfall, farmers are less likely to sow paddy, moong, groundnut, tur and other food grains.