Karnataka: DK Shivakumar Makes ‘factionalism In BJP’ Charge, Says ‘governance Suffering’

Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar said that the government and COVID management are suffering due to the "endless factionalism" in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Shivakumar took to Twitter and said, "It is for the BJP to decide who will occupy the CM's post. But as a citizen of Karnataka, I am saddened to see how governance is suffering due to the endless factionalism in the BJP. COVID management is also suffering because CM and ministers worry only about their chairs."

It is for the BJP to decide who will occupy the CM’s post.



But as a citizen of Karnataka I’m saddened to see how governance is suffering due to the endless factionalism in the BJP.



Covid management is also suffering because CM and ministers worry only about their chairs. — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) June 6, 2021

If my high command wants me to resign, I will resign: CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had said on Sunday that he will resign from the post the day the party high command asks him to quit.

"High command has given me the opportunity - I am trying to utilize it and I am trying to serve the people. I do not want to comment on the rumors of whoever speaks against me. If my high command wants me to resign, I will resign. I am myself involved working for the development of the state," he added.

Yediyurappa further said that he will be the Chief Minister till the high command shows confidence in him. "I do not feel that there is no alternate leadership in BJP in Karnataka. There are many leaders who are capable," he said.

COVID in Karnataka

Karnataka posted 12,209 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of infections in the state so far to 26.95 lakh while the toll surged to 31,580 with 320 more deaths. The day also saw 25,659 discharges, continuing to outnumber the fresh cases. Out of 12,209 new cases reported on Sunday, 2,944 were from Bengaluru Urban, as the city saw 10,224 discharges and 187 deaths. As of June 6 evening, cumulatively 26,95,523 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 31,580 deaths and 24,09,417 discharges, the Health Department said in its bulletin on Sunday.

The total number of active cases in the state was 2,54,505. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 7.71 percent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was at 2.62 percent. Out of 320 deaths reported on Sunday, 187 were from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru 19, Belagavi 15, Dharwad 9, Hassan 8, Ballari, Chamarajanagara, Davangere, Haveri, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, and Uttara Kannada 6 each, followed by others.

(With ANI Inputs)