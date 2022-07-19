Karnataka: DK Shivakumar Rallies Vokkaliga Support As He Eyes CM Chair In 2023

KPCC President DK Shivakumar requested Vokkaliga community members to rally behind him as the next CM candidate from Congress. Karnataka Congress KPCC President DK Shivakumar and Opposition Party Leader Siddaramaiah are battling for the CM post ahead of the 2023 assembly polls in the state.

All India Congress Committee has yet to announce the Chief Ministerial candidate in the state. Both the camps of Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar are trying their best to convince the high command that their leader is the ideal candidate for the Chief Minister’s post.

Siddaramaiah and his supporters are planning a ‘show of strength’ event in Davanagere on his birthday. DK Shivakumar asked his Vokkaliga community members to back him as the Chief Minister candidate in a community program on Sunday.

Shivakumar makes an emotional appeal

KPCC President DK Shivakumar made an emotional appeal during one of the events held by the Vokkaliga community. "Your community has one more chance after SM Krishna. I won't tell you who has the chance from the community. It's in your hands to save it and nurture it," said DK Shivakumar.

Reiterating his stand, DK Shivakumar spoke to the media in Mysore and said, “What I have told my community is that, you have helped me reach a stage but when will we become the CM? It is only when Congress comes to power, for which I told them to rally behind me. The point of me becoming the CM or not is something different but if we have to strengthen our side then we must unite. I want all the communities in the state to back me irrespective of caste and creed."

In Congress, SM Krishna was the last Chief Minister from the Vokkaliga community. Shivakumar sees this as an opportunity in the 2023 elections and thereby requested the second largest community after Lingayats in Karnataka to stand behind him.

Weighing in over Shivkumar and Siddaramaiah's battle, BJP MLA Eshwarappa said, "What does he mean after SM Krishna we are getting a chance? Who’s we. Vokkaliga right? Then accept that you’re a Vokkaliga leader. Siddaramaiah says he’s with all religions. But he’s around his caste people and now he’s with Muslims. Both are dreaming of becoming CM."