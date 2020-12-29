Karnataka Dy Chair SL Dharme Gowda's Last Rites In Shakaryapatna; CM Yediyurappa To Attend

The body of Karnataka Legislative Council deputy chairman SL Dharme Gowda that was recovered from a railway track in Chikmagaluru on Tuesday has been taken for autopsy. According to his brother Bhoke Gowda, the late politician’s last rites will be performed at around 3 pm at the Madagadakere farmhouse in Shakaryapatna.

The family of the deputy chairman has sought a public funeral for Dharmegowda, with state honours. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa is likely to participate in the late politician’s last rites.

The senior JDS leader was found dead on a railway track at Gunasagar village of Kadur in Chikkamagaluru and a death note was recovered by the police. Both the Railway police and the Karnataka police have launched an inquiry into the sudden death of the politician.

According to sources, Dharmegowda had left his home in Shakarayapatna in an old personal Santro Car on Monday evening and came to Gunasagar at around 6 pm. He spoke to a few people and gathered information about train timings as well. He then asked the driver and his official gunman to wait back in the car and told them he is going to get water. When Gowda did not return home at night, his family alerted authorities who mounted a search. Based on cell signals, they located his body on the Mankenahalli railway track.

Leaders condole Gowda’s demise

A number of prominent leaders including Karnataka CM Yediyurappa, leader of opposition in assembly Siddaramiah, KPCC President DK Shivakumar, JDS Chief Deve Gowda and former CM HD Kumaraswamy expressed shock and grief at the death of Gowda.

"It is shocking to hear the news that Dharmegowda committed suicide. We lost a politician of impeccable personality. May the Lord have mercy on the family and fans of Dharmegowda. His death is a loss to our state and to the organization. May the Lord grant this painful power to his family and relatives,” Kumaraswamy said.

JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda also grieved the deputy chairman's death saying, "It is shocking to learn the news of Deputy Speaker of the State Legislative Council and JDS leader SL Dharmegowda suicide. He was a calm and decent man. This is the loss of the state."

The 65-year-old was known to have close links with party supremo, HD Deve Gowda and was a close associate of Kumaraswamy. He is the brother of SL. Bhoje Gowda, also a Legislative Council member. His father S.R. Lakshmaiah was a three-time legislator from Birur constituency.

