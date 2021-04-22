Karnataka Dy CM Violates COVID-19 Norms; Holds Election Rally Ahead Of Local Body Polls

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan was seen violating COVID-19 norms on Thursday after he was caught campaigning for a candidate ahead of the local body polls in Ramnagar district. This comes shortly after Karnataka imposed strict restrictions on public gatherings including curbs on election rallies, marriages, and funerals in the state owing to the surge in infections. Even with the new COVID protocols enforced, the Karnataka Dy CM was seen holding an election rally interacting with several locals in a door-to-door election campaign.

Earlier this week the Karnataka government postponed Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections until further notice given the Coronavirus crisis. Issuing an official statement, State minister KS Eshwarappa said, "As the number of COVID-19 cases are increasing, after discussing with officials and experts, we have decided to postpone Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections. We are also thinking to appoint administrators in those Zilla and Taluk Panchayat."

COVID-19 in Karnataka

The Government on Tuesday night announced a slew of measures, including the extension of the night curfew and imposing a weekend curfew, in order to curb the spread of the COVID pandemic. As per the new guidelines, a weekend curfew would remain in place from Friday 9 pm onwards till 6 am on Monday. The new set of guidelines will come into effect as of 21 April and will remain in place until 4 May.

Karnataka reported its biggest single day spike of 23,558 new COVID-19 cases and 116 related fatalities on Wednesday, taking the total caseload 12.22 lakh and the toll to 13,762, as per the state health department. The state had previously reported its biggest single day spike of 21,794 cases on Tuesday. There are over 1,76,188 active cases in the state.

(With Agency Inputs)