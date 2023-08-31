Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar To Hold Meeting In Delhi Over Cauvery Water Dispute

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is in Delhi to hold a meeting with the legal team on the Cauvery water-sharing dispute at Karnataka Bhavan-1 at 3.00 p.m. on Thursday (August 31). Shivakumar will then meet the state's counsel Shyam Divan and discuss the issue. He will further hold consultations with officials again at Karnataka Bhavan-1.

The CWRC issued an interim order to Karnataka directing the state to release 5,000 Cusecs of water daily for the next 15 days. The order mandates the additional release of 3,100 cusecs beyond the current 1,900 Cusecs being released to Tamil Nadu. This will result in a total of 5,000 cusecs of water to be recorded at the Biligundlu measuring station. However, both the states are still unsatisfied with the move.

Unhappy farmers stage protest

Unhappy with the Committee's (CWRC) order on the release of water from the Cauvery River, farmers staged an all-night sit-in protest in Karnataka's Mandya district.

The farmers held demonstrations at Krishna Raja Sagar (KSR) Dam, demanding that the water release be stopped immediately, warning that the protests would continue until the water flow stops.

Besides at KSR dam, farmers also staged a protest on the Bengaluru-Mysore highway, and members of the Bhoo Tayi Horata Samiti (fight for mother earth) were also present.

SC refuses to intervene

On August 25, the Supreme Court refused to render a ruling in response to the Tamil Nadu government's petition asking Karnataka to release 24,000 cusecs of Cauvery water each day for irrigating standing crops.

The court has asked for a report from the Cauvery Water Management Authority on the amount of water released by Karnataka before September 8

Earlier this month, an all-party meeting chaired by Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was held in order to discuss the Cauvery River water dispute at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar, former Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Yediyurappa, Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, Lok Sabha MP Sumalatha Ambareesh, and several other leaders were present at the meeting.