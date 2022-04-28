Karnataka Edu Min Asserts 'Hindi Is Communicative Language, Nothing Wrong In Learning'

Joining the ongoing Language row, Karnataka Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan on Thursday said that the CM Bommai government will give topmost priority to the Kannada language in the state. However, he added that simultaneously, it is necessary to learn Hindi as well because it is a communicative language at the national level. He told the media persons that there is no need to hate any language in order to strengthen our own language.

CN Ashwath Narayan said, "We need to do what is all possible in a constructive manner to nurture Kannada. But there is nothing wrong in learning Hindi when we are giving overemphasis to learn English. Hindi is a communicative language at the national level. The state government is firm in its decision to make Kannada learning mandatory and accordingly the decision has been taken."

"It is true currently, there is a hindrance in implementing this," the Karnataka Minister said, while also expressing confidence that learning Kannada in Karnataka will become necessary in the near future. "Polytechnic students have been allowed to write examinations in Kannada also. It has been also instructed to teach in Kannada along with English for these students. We cannot strengthen Kannada merely by uttering statements. We need to make Kannada a globally accepted language through our good works."

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai extended support to actor Sudeepa, asserting that the regional language is the most important. CM Bommai told the media, "What Kiccha Sudeepa said was correct. A regional language is the most important as a state is formed on linguistic bases."

Language row explodes

On Wednesday, actor-filmmaker Kiccha Sudeepa remarked that Hindi is 'no longer a national language' during a film promotion event. His statement earned a sharp retort from Ajay Devgn, who asked him why his films were being dubbed in the language if it was no longer the mother tongue.

Responding to the 48-year-old actor, Devgn wrote, ''@KicchaSudeep my brother, According to you, if Hindi is not our national language, then why do you release your mother tongue movies by dubbing them in Hindi?'' He concluded the tweet by writing, ''Hindi was, is and always will be our mother tongue and national language. Jana Gana Mana.''

.@KicchaSudeep मेरे भाई,

आपके अनुसार अगर हिंदी हमारी राष्ट्रीय भाषा नहीं है तो आप अपनी मातृभाषा की फ़िल्मों को हिंदी में डब करके क्यूँ रिलीज़ करते हैं?

हिंदी हमारी मातृभाषा और राष्ट्रीय भाषा थी, है और हमेशा रहेगी।

जन गण मन । — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 27, 2022

Sudeepa was quick to issue a clarification, claiming that his statement was not meant to 'hurt, provoke or start a debate'. He also asserted that the matter had been 'taken out of context', and he would be happy to explain it to the Bollywood actor in person. "Perhaps, something was lost in translation," Devgn opined, burying the hatchet. Several political leaders from the South have spoken up on the controversy, slamming Devgn for calling Hindi the 'national language'.