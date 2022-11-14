Karnataka Edu Minister BC Nagesh Stokes Row, Says 'classrooms Will Be Painted In Saffron'

Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh has stoked yet another controversy by saying that 8,000 classrooms in Karnataka will be painted saffron. Notably, the Education Department of the Karnataka government is repairing and building 8,100 classrooms across the state under project Viveka.

Under project Viveka, named after Swami Vivekananda, the classrooms will be painted in saffron. The Minister stated that Vivekananda always wore saffron and the colour would help students to think about development and innovation.

Speaking to reporters, BC Nagesh said, "Is saffron a colour or not? If the architect says that we can paint with Saffron colour we will go ahead, it's left to him. The government will not interfere with what the colour should be, and how should the doors, windows and stairs be. We will do it in accordance with the architect's plan."

The Minister attacked those who raised questions on the colour of the classroom and said, " Some people are allergic to (Saffron) and I request them to take out saffron from their party's flag too and make it completely green."

Mandatory meditation in schools & pre-university colleges

Earlier, in November, Karnataka Minister B C Nagesh stirred a controversy when he issued directions for meditation to be introduced for school and pre-university college students.

"It is directed to take necessary steps to introduce 10 minutes of meditation for students in schools and pre-university colleges daily, aimed at increasing their concentration, improving health, positive thinking, stress-free learning, personality development, and thereby imbibing good qualities,” Nagesh said in a tweet.

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attacked the Education Minister stating that the minister has been creating controversies by distorting textbooks, failing to recruit teachers and failing to improve infrastructure.