Exclusive| Karnataka Education Minister Asserts 'Hijab Not Part Of Uniform', Calls Row 'unfortunate'

Educational act 1885, rule 11, mentions that uniform is a must and can be prescribed by the recognised institute, not by the government, he informed

Kamal Joshi

As the hijab row in Karnataka intensified on Monday with some students defying the government's order mandating uniform style of clothes, state's Education Minister BC Nagesh, while speaking to Republic, called the events unfortunate. He further added that students should come to school only wearing the prescribed uniform.

Speaking to Republic, Nagesh said, "It is an unfortunate thing which is happening in the state for last one month because only six students of some college started wearing Hijab, which was not part of the uniform of college since 1985. Students should come to the college wearing the uniform which is prescribed."

He added, "In December, they started to wear Hijab and the committee said that you cannot come without the uniform. If you want to come to college, you have to maintain a uniform. But those six girls were not ready to wear the prescribed uniform." 

According to educational act 1885, rule 11, it is mentioned that uniform is a must and can be prescribed by the recognised institute, not by the government, he informed. The Karnataka Minister further added that all students should follow the act.

On PFI's student wing Campus Front of India alleging that Hijab row' is a 'larger conspiracy' against Muslim women, the minister said, "We are looking into it. The intelligence is looking at who instigated them."

The controversy erupted in December 2021 when the Government Pre-University College in Kundapura issued a circular which prohibited the wearing of hijab in classrooms. In January, a few students of the Udupi College were denied entry into a classroom for wearing a hijab. As a result, several students started demonstrating outside the classroom along with members of the Islamic Organisation of India.

Karnataka CM appeals students to maintain peace

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has issued an appeal to students to maintain peace. He asked educational institutions to follow mandatory uniform rules issued by the government until the Karnataka High Court is out. 

"The matter is before the High Court and it will be decided there. Therefore, I appeal to everyone to maintain peace and no one should take steps to disturb the peace," said Bommai, adding, "All should follow the State's order (on uniform) until the court decides."

