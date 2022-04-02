Karnataka Election: Amit Shah Sets 150-seat Target As BJP Seeks To Retain Power In 2023

A year ahead of the Karnataka Assembly polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah exhorted BJP leaders to ensure that the party wins a minimum of 150 seats in the state. This was revealed by Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel after attending the meeting of the party's state core committee on Friday, where the induction of leaders from other political parties and strengthening the organisation was also discussed.

On a two-day visit to the state, Shah attended the meeting, which witnessed the participation of senior leaders such as Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, ex-CM BS Yediyurappa and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi.

“The core committee discussed preparation for the next elections and organizational work. He has given us guidance to implement the action plan aimed at BJP winning 150 seats (in the 225 member assembly) in the next election. He has given us guidance about the preparations for next elections,” Nalin Kumar Kateel was quoted as saying by PTI. Interestingly, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi who was also in Bengaluru too set a target of 150 seats for Congress.

Political scenario in Karnataka

While BJP emerged as the single-largest party with 104 seats in the 2018 Karnataka Assembly election, BS Yediyurappa had to resign merely two days after taking oath as the CM owing to his party's inability to muster a majority in the state Assembly. JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy was sworn in as the CM on May 23, 2018, after JD(S) and Congress stitched a post-poll alliance.

The infighting within the alliance intensified after BJP swept Karnataka in the 2019 General Election by winning 25 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats.

The crisis for the coalition government commenced on July 6, 2019, when 12 legislators submitted their resignations to the Karnataka Speaker. Soon, the number of rebel MLAs swelled to 17, which led to Governor Vajubhai Vala asking the government to prove its majority on the floor of the House. As a three-judge Supreme Court bench refused to compel the rebel MLAs to attend the Assembly proceedings, the JD(S)-Congress government lost the trust vote on July 23, 2019.

Three days later, Yediyurappa was sworn in as the CM for the 4th time. After BJP won 12 out of the 15 by-elections conducted in December 2019, BJP managed to get a simple majority in the Karnataka Assembly. However, Yediyurappa faced problems in expanding the Cabinet and allocating portfolios. Amid multiple MLAs demanding his ouster, he stepped down as the CM on July 26, 2021, and was replaced by Basavaraj Bommai.