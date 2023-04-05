'Karnataka Election Decided By Voters, Not Actors': Congress On Kichcha Sudeep Backing BJP

Congress MP and leader Randeep Surjewala took a dig at Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep for extending his support to the BJP. The actor talked about campaigning for the BJP in the upcoming state elections. The actor said he wouldn’t fight the election himself but will extend his full support to the ruling BJP and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Hitting out at the actor, Congress MP Randeep Surjewala while speaking to ANI said, “The BJP can influence anybody, let them influence. The Karnataka election will be decided by 6.5 crores Karnataka’s brothers and sisters, not by actors”.

#WATCH | BJP can influence anybody. Let them influence. Karnataka elections will be decided by 6.5 crores Kandiga's brothers and sisters and not by film actors: Congress MP Randeep Surjewala on Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep extending his support to BJP pic.twitter.com/TlPtK4dkac — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2023

Who is Kichcha Sudeep?

An Indian actor, director, producer and screenwriter, Kichcha Sudeep has primarily worked in Kannada cinema. He also has appeared in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi Films. Sudeep has more than 20 years of experience in the entertainment industry and has received several awards and honours for his brilliant acting skills.

With the success of his films like “Sparsha”, “Huchcha”, “Swathi Muthu”, “Eega”, and “My Autograph”, Sudeep went on to establish himself as one of the top performers in Indian cinema. Sudeep made his acting debut in 1997 with the movie “Thayavva”. He has received several awards, including Karnataka State Film Award for Best Actor and Kannada Filmfare Award for Best Actor.

He began his film career in Thayavva in 1997. He played a supporting role in Prathyartha which was directed by Sunil Kumar Desai. He played the lead role in the film Sparsha. In 2008 he made his Bollywood debut in Phoonk.

His directorial debut was ‘My Autograph’ in 2006 which went on to secure a theatrical run of 175 days and was a commercial success. After that, he directed many Kannada films like No 73, Shanti Nivas, Veera Madakari, Just Maath Mathalli, Kempe Gowda and Maanikya.

He also wrote the script for 'Just Maath Mathalli'. He owns a film production company named Kichcha Creatiions, which is credited with My Autograph (2006), No 73, Shantinivasa (2007), Jigarthanda (2016), Maanikya (2013), Ambi Ning Vayassayto (2019).

Sudeep is also involved in humanitarian works through his organisation Kichha Sudeepa Charitable Society. This trust helps underprivileged school children, providing them with uniforms as well as scholarships. The society helped senior Kannada film artists, technicians and others by providing them with necessary help during the Covid Pandemic.