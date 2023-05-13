Karnataka Election Results Will Have No Bearing On Upcoming Telangana Polls, Says KTR

Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao has thanked the people of Karnataka after the loss of the BJP in the state's assembly polls and has congratulated the Congress for gaining a clear majority in Karnataka Assembly. Referring to the Hindi movie 'The Kerala Story' and the controversy surronding it, KTR said, "Just the way Kerala Story failed to amuse people of Karnataka, similarly Karnataka election results will have no bearing on Telangana. Thanks to the people of Karnataka for rejecting ugly and divisive politics."

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president took to Twitter and remarked that the Karnataka election results will have no bearing on the upcoming Telangana elections, which is slated to take place at the end of this year.

KTR congratulates Congress

Congratulating the Congress for securing a thumping majority in Karnataka, KTR added, "Let Hyderabad and Bengaluru compete healthily for investments and creating infrastructure for the greater good of India. My best wishes to the new Congress Govt in Karnataka."

Notably, according to the Election Commission of India, the Congress is leading on 136 seats of the 224-member Karnataka Assembly elections, followed by the BJP, which is leading on 64 seats and JD(S) on 20 seats. With Congress set to form the government, the party will now have to choose between DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah. The voting for the state assembly polls was conducted on May 10 and the counting of votes is taking place today (May 13).