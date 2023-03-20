Karnataka Elections 2023: BJP Calls Off Sankalp Yatra After Cadres Clash In Davanagere

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Karnataka unit had to call off the Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra on Monday in Davanagere after party cadres clashed with each other. The clash comes ahead of the Karnataka Assembly elections which are slated for the month of May. This is the second time the Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra has been called off. According to reports, the unruly supporters of several BJP ticket aspirants attempted to topple the car of BJP MLA MP Renukacharya and BJP MP GM Siddeswara, restricting their movement. Heavy police deployment at the spot intervened and helped both the BJP leaders to move away from the spot in their cars due to safety concerns.

Tainted BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa's son also clashed with BJP leader Shivakumar, allegedly over the BJP MLA ticket. According to sources, the supporters of both the factions also surrounded the vehicles of BJP leaders MP Renukacharya and GM Siddeswara, which led to the calling off the Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra.

This is not the first time the Yatra has been called off. Earlier, BS Yediyurappa was also forced to cancel the Vijaya Sankalp Yatra as BJP workers went on to lash out at the BJP leadership with a demand to not give an election ticket to MLA Kumaraswamy. They stated that he hasn't carried out any development projects or party activities as a sitting MLA in his constituency.

Major poll yatra for BJP

The Karnataka ruling party announced the commencement of four Vijaya Sankalpa Yatras across the state on March 1. All the Yatras were launched from different parts of Karnataka including, Chamarajanagar, Bidar, Belagavi, and Bengaluru.

Ahead of the assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to visit the poll-bound state to attend the closing ceremony of the BJPs Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra in Karnataka’s Davangere on March 25. BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are likely to be present on the occasion. The Karnataka BJP unit has claimed that the culmination rally of the Yatra, which has covered over 8,000 km, will be attended by nearly 1 million people.

