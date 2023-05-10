Karnataka Elections 2023: DK Shivakumar Exudes Confidence; ‘I Will Win With Big Margin’

Congress’ Chief Ministerial candidate and KPCC president DK Shivakumar, before going to cast his vote in the Karnataka assembly elections, said that he will emerge victorious with a big margin. However, he avoided any prediction on the extent of the winning margin. Congress will come back to power in Karnataka, he claimed, stating that voters are literate and will make the right choice.

“Voters are literate and they will make a calculated choice. This time, I am quite confident that the Congress party will come to power. I am very happy that the first-time voters are coming out in large numbers and are going ahead a casting their votes. I wish all the voters the best of luck. I will win by a big margin but I will not comment on the numbers,” he said, while speaking to the media after praying at the Kenkeramma temple.

Battle for Kanakapura

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president D K Shivakumar is contesting from the Kanakapura seat located in South Karnataka. It is one of the seats that form a part of Bengaluru Rural. He has been the MLA from the constituency since 2008. BJP has fielded the state’s Revenue Minister R Ashoka and Nagaraju is representing JD(S) from the seat. Shivakumar in the 2018 assembly polls defeated Narayana Gowda from JD(S) by garnering 127,552 votes. Gowda was able to get 47,643 votes, while BJP’s Nandini Gowda only managed to garner 3.37 percent share (6,273 votes).

Voting is currently underway for 224 assembly constituencies in Karnataka with 2,615 candidates in the fray. According to the Election Commission of India, the voting for Karnataka assembly elections will take place from 7 am to 6 pm tomorrow. The majority mark to form the government is 113 seats. Polling is scheduled across 58,545 polling stations including auxiliary polling stations.

Ahead of the assembly elections, a total of 42,48,028 new voters have been registered. As many as 5.3 crore general voters are eligible to vote in over 58,545 polling stations. Out of this, 11,71,558 are young voters and 12,15,920 are 80+ senior citizen voters.