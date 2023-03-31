Last Updated:

Karnataka Elections 2023: Mallikarjun Khuba Quits BJP, Joins JDS Ahead Of Polls

BJP leader and former MLA Mallikarjun Khuba quit the party and joined the JDS on Friday.

Abheet Sajwan
Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former MLA Mallikarjun Khuba resigned from the party and joined the JDS on Friday. He was a JDS MLA from the Basavakalyana assembly constituency for two terms but he had quit the party due to differences and joined the BJP later on.

The move by the leader comes ahead of elections in Karnataka. Khuba was an MLA from the Basavakalyana Assembly constituency and this time, he's likely to contest on a JDS ticket from the Basavakalyana assembly constituency.

BJP expelled Khuba for six years in 2021

In 2021, BJP expelled its former legislator Mallikarjun Khuba for six years on the grounds of indiscipline and “anti-party activity” and for contesting as an independent against the party's candidate Sharanu Salagar in the Basavakalyan Assembly.

In 2018, he joined the BJP and lost to B Narayan Rao of Congress in the 2018 Assembly polls. He joined the party after having differences with JDS' top leadership.

N Y Gopalakrishna resigns from BJP

Meanwhile, BJP MLA from the Kudligi assembly constituency, N Y Gopalakrishna, resigned as a legislator on Friday. As per sources, the former BJP leader held a meeting with state Congress leaders D K Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah before resigning from the ruling BJP. 

N Y Gopalakrishna submitted his resignation before Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri after meeting him in the office. It has come as no surprise for the Karnataka BJP unit as Gopalakrishna was with the Congress party earlier and was elected as the MLA from the Molakalmuru Assembly in the Chitradurga district four times consecutively. 

Karnataka elections 2023 

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the upcoming Karnataka assembly election. As stated by ECI, Karnataka will see a single-phase polling, on May 10. This will be followed by the counting of votes three days later.

Karnataka is the only state in the south where the BJP has been in power, and in the 2018 election, it emerged as the single-largest party, winning 104 seats in the 224-member assembly. 

