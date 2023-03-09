Karnataka Elections 2023: Rift In BJP Before Polls? Yediyurappa Asked To Keep Party United

Amid speculation, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may face dissidence and Minister V Somanna walking out of the high command in poll-bound Karnataka, the party strongman and former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has been tasked with keeping the party united in the state, according to sources.

On the other hand, Congress said BJP is a ‘divided house’ and that the saffron party’s tally in the upcoming elections will not go beyond 60-65 seats.

The challenge before Yediyurappa to keep the party together

BS Yediyurappa said he will talk with V Somanna and other BJP leaders once he’s back in Bengaluru. He said, “There are rumours that some ministers will quit the party, these are not true. Everybody is with us and no one will quit the party. I will have a word once I return to Bengaluru with everyone including Somanna.”

Dismissing the claims by the BJP, DK Shivakumar, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President said BJP will not be able to win more than 60-65 seats in the assembly elections in the state, “BJP's seat tally will not cross more than 65. According to Yediyurappa's calculation, he says the BJP will get a majority, and I will not comment on that. Whatever they do their tally will not increase beyond 60-65 seats. I'm saying that their seat tally will not increase beyond 40% and it shouldn't be a surprise if they get only 40 seats. No minister has approached to join us and they are only rumours, no discussions about it.”

Karnataka assembly elections 2023

The tenure of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly ends on May 24, 2023, and the elections to the state are scheduled to be held before May 2023.

The previous assembly polls were held in May 2018, in which the government was formed by a coalition of the Janata Dal (Secular) and the Congress, with H. D. Kumaraswamy as the Chief Minister. In 2019, in a dramatic turn of events, the government collapsed. Subsequently, BJP formed the government with B. S. Yediyurappa as Chief Minister however he resigned on July 26, 2021, and Basavaraj Bommai took over as CM on July 28, 2021.

