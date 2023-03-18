Karnataka Elections 2023: Siddharamaiah Gives Up Kolar, Abides By Congress High Command

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Leader of the Opposition will not contest elections from the Kolar constituency in the upcoming 2023 state assembly polls, as per sources. Notably, there were speculations going on over the removal of Siddaramaiah from the Kolar seat as the Congress's high command had not given official clearance on his candidature.

Earlier, the 75-year-old former chief minister said that whatever party high command will decide on the Kolar seat, he will abide by that. It is pertinenet to mention, that Siddarmaiah played safe as he announced of fighting the poll from the kolar contituency. He had last visited Kolar in November 2022 and in a cryptic statement, said that he would be coming back to the constituency during the filing of nomination.

Following his announcement, senior BJP leader BS Yediyurappa had predicted that in the upcoming polls, Siddaramaiah will not contest from Kolar as announced as he is playing political circus. He will instead contest in the old Mysuru region, he added.

Janata Dal (Secular) legislature party leader HD Kumaraswamy slammed Siddaramaiah for contesting from the Kolar assembly constituency. He questioned Siddaramaiah's contribution to Kolar when he was the Chief Minister and claimed that no developmental work was carried out in Kolar when the Congress government was in power.

Kolar's sitting MLA from JD(S), Srinivasa Gowda, who has moved to Congress had previously indicated that will not be contesting elections and wants Siddaramaiah to contest.

Siddaramaiah said that the 2023 elections would be his last and he would not be contesting from Chamundeshwari, which he lost to JD(S) candidate G T Deve Gowda by 36,042 votes. He, however, emerged victorious from Badami. He is longing for a second term as Chief Minister if his party triumphs in the next assembly polls. Earlier, he was CM from 2013 to 2018. However, State Congress chief D K Shivakumar also has similar aspirations, triggering a game of one-upmanship between the two leaders.

Karnataka Elections 2023

Notably, Karnataka is scheduled to go to Assembly polls in 2023 which could take place in April or early May as the term of the 224-member legislative assembly ends on May 24. A hung assembly was witnessed in the 2018 Karnataka polls. BS Yediyurappa was sworn in as the Chief Minister but had to resign after not managing to clear the majority mark. Later, Congress and JDS formed a government. BS Yediyurappa was again sworn in as CM in 2019 but he was replaced by Basavaraj Bommai in 2021.