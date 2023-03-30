Karnataka Elections 2023: Why Has BJP Strongman BS Yediyurappa Bowed Out Of Poll Race?

BJP strongman and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa signalled the end of his electoral politics and vacated his Shikaripura Assembly seat just a year before the Karnataka assembly elections, 2023. However, the 80-year-old had cleared the air that he wasn’t hanging up his boots and will be active in politics.

Why has BS Yediyurappa bowed out of the poll race?

A four-time CM of Karnataka, he was sworn in as the Chief Minister for the fourth time in July 2019, after the government led by then JDS leader and CM HD Kumaraswamy lost its majority in the assembly with the resignation of 17 MLAs. Yediyurappa took oath as the Chief Minister and proved his majority, followed by winning 12 out of 15 seats in the by-elections under his leadership.

However, Yediyurappa resigned as the Chief Minister in July 2021 and was succeeded by his protege, Basavaraj Bommai, the current CM of the state as the high command wanted to make way for fresh leadership ahead of the Assembly polls.

Age was seen as a primary factor for the Lingayat strongman's exit from the top job and poll race. In February 2023, BS Yediyurappa gave his farewell speech where he cleared the air for not contesting the polls and said no one had removed him from the CM post as he resigned due to his age.

In his emotional adieu to the House, the veteran BJP leader said, "This is a rare moment. As I have already said, I will not contest the election again. This is my farewell speech. Thank you for allowing me to speak."

Responding to the opposition's attack, he stated, "I have heard opposition and others making allegations that I have been removed from my Chief Minister post, no one has removed Yediyurappa from the post of Chief Minister. He resigned due to his age".

Notably, Yediyurappa also holds a special prominence of being the oldest among all the incumbent BJP office-bearers and Union ministers, braving the party's unwritten rule of retiring its leaders from active politics after they attain 75 years of age.

Yediyurappa brought BJP to power for the first time in 2008 in Karnataka. He resigned in 2011 as CM after being accused in a corruption case but was later acquitted in 2016. After forming his own political outfit, he after a brief period merged it with BJP and contested the 2014 Lok Sabha polls from Shimoga and won the same.

In 2018, he won the Karnataka Assembly polls and took oath as Chief Minister for two days and then resigned because the party was unable to prove a majority. A year later, BSY was able to stage a coup and 18 MLAs jumped ship to BJP from the opposition Congress and JDS, and Yediyurappa became CM for the fourth time in his career. Yediyurappa has also served as the BJP Karnataka president on three occasions.

Karnataka to go to polls on May 10

As per the Election Commission (EC), Karnataka will go to polls in a single phase on May 10, 2023, and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. Announcing the dates for elections, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that the poll watchdog had laid special emphasis on new-age voters, women, transgender people, persons with disabilities, and vulnerable tribal groups.

Here are the Karnataka election details (224 seats):