Karnataka Elections: Arvind Kejriwal To Visit State As AAP Eyes 2023 Assembly Polls

In a key development, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will be visiting Karnataka on April 21 as the party which recently clinched the Punjab legislative polls looks to strengthen itself in the southern state. AAP's Arvind Kejriwal will be on a visit to the southern state in order to understand the position of his party and will also be participating in various events. The Delhi CM will attend a convention of farmers, women, and youth at the National College Ground in capital Bengaluru.

Arvind Kejriwal eyes to be Congress' alternative

Arvind Kejriwal, who came up with his party amid the Indian Aginst Corruption movement headed by Anna Hazare, has grown multiple folds after being declared as Delhi's CM just after his first election. It is pertinent to mention that he became the CM of Delhi for the first time in 2013 after he made a post-poll alliance with Congress.

But since the 2013 assembly elections, the AAP has not looked back and has won the next two elections in the Union Territory with a thumping majority. Adding to their recent triumphs, AAP clinched Punjab legislative assembly with a comfortable majority and proved that they can be the third choice. It is pertinent to mention that Punjab, for ages, had been the state which has elected either Shiromani Akali Dal or Congress to power and after a long time, a third alternative was accepted by the people of the state. The party also fought in Goa and opened its account in the coastal state though the party failed to open its account in Uttarakhand state polls which concluded on March 10.

AAP also tried their hands in the civic body polls of Gujarat and won some seats leading to that victory the party eyes to contest the upcoming legislative assembly in the western state scheduled later in the year. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had also announced AAP will contest the Shimla Municipal Corporation election. The AAP will also look to make their presence felt in the assembly elections of Himachal Pradesh bound to happen with Gujarat and Meghalaya.