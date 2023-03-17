Karnataka Elections: Assam CM Vows To Close All Madrassas, Claims To Have Shut 600 So Far

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that he intends to close "all madrassas" as he wants schools and universities in "new India". The BJP leader also claimed to have shut down 600 madrassas in Assam.

Addressing a rally in Belagavi in poll-bound Karnataka, CM Himanta Sarma said, "People from Bangladesh come to Assam and create a threat to our civilization and culture. I have closed 600 madrassas and I intend to close all madrassas because we do not want madrassas." Adding further, the Chief Minister of Assam said, "We want schools, colleges and universities. The new India does not need madrassas."

Karnataka | People from Bangladesh come to Assam & create a threat to our civilization & culture. I have closed 600 madrassas & I intend to close all madrassas because we do not want madrassas. We want schools, colleges & universities: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, in Belagavi pic.twitter.com/aIqASZD2a0 — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that the Assam government decided in 2020 to dismantle all government-run madrassas and transform them into general educational institutions in order to enable a secular education system. The Assam Repealing Act, 2020 was subsequently enacted by the state Assembly and signed into law by the governor on January 27, 2021.

The Assam Madrassa Education (Provincialisation) Act of 1995 and the Assam Madrassa Education (Provincialisation of Teachers' Services and Reorganisation of Educational Institutions) Act of 2018 were both repealed by this law.

'Congress is new Mughal': CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

In Belagavi, the BJP leader attacked the Congress party and claimed that the Grand Old Party are the new Mughals, alleging that Congress has a problem whenever a Ram temple is built.

"Once upon a time, the ruler of Delhi used to talk about demolishing temples but today under PM Modi's rule, I am talking about building temples. This is new India. Congress is working to weaken this new India. The Congress is the new Mughal. When a Ram mandir is built, they have a problem. This means that Congress represents the new Mughals," he said.

The Assam CM also claimed that Congress and Communists showed that India's history was all about Mughal emperors-- Babar, Aurangazeb, and Shahjahan. "I want to tell that India's history was not about them but about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Guru Gobind Singh," CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.