Karnataka Elections: BJP Retorts To Congress Chief Kharge Over 'poisonous Snake' Remark

Congress chief, Mallikarjun Kharge, put his hand in a bee's nest when he passed “poisonous snake” remark on PM Modi. However, he claimed later that his statement was intended towards BJP’s ideology and not Prime Minister Modi. However, the saffron party attacked the Congress President ahead of the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections.

BJP lashes out at Kharge and Congress

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai reacted to Kharge's ‘poisonous snake’ remark, and stated, “There is a poison in the mind of Kharge. It is a prejudiced mind towards Narendra Modi Ji and BJP because this kind of thinking comes because of desperation. They have been unable to fight him politically in parliament,outside. And they are seeing that their ship is sinking, so desperately they’re making all these kinds of remarks. Even when Modi ji was Gujarat’s Chief Minister, they made such comments and people have hit them very badly. This time also this comment will cost dearly to the Congress.”

#BREAKING | Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai hits out at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge over his remark against PM Modi, says 'There is a poison in the mind of Kharge. It's a prejudiced mind towards PM Modi and BJP.' #KarnatakaElection2023 pic.twitter.com/eCjFi0pprj — Republic (@republic) April 27, 2023

Union Minister Anurag Thakur slammed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for his contentious comments. Thakur claimed that Kharge made the remarks because no one recognised him as the leader of his party.

"Congress made Mallikarjun Kharge the party president but nobody considers him that, so he thought of giving a statement which is worse than that given by Sonia Gandhi. Congress should apologise to the nation," Thakur said.

Smriti Irani also attacked Congress over Kharge’s remark. She said, “Mallikarjun Kharge's statement is a reflection of what the Gandhi family feels about the PM... He (Mallikarjun Kharge) clarified that he is attacking the ideology of the BJP. BJP's ideology is nation first. So is he saying that he was not attacking PM Modi, rather he was attacking India,” , “Statement of Mr Kharge reflects vile politics of the Congress particularly of Gandhi family...”

#WATCH | Mallikarjun Kharge's statement is a reflection of what the Gandhi family feels about PM...He gave clarification that he was attacking BJP's ideology. BJP's ideology is nation first. So is he saying he was not attacking PM Modi, rather he was attacking India: Union… pic.twitter.com/tKDxoj2KMJ — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2023

While reacting to Kharge’s comments, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “It shows the mentality of Congress. I condemn it. On one hand, Rahul Gandhi is doing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' to open shops of love but on the other hand, his party president is using such words for PM. Mallikarjun Kharge should apologise.”

#WATCH | It shows the mentality of Congress. I condemn it. On one hand, Rahul Gandhi is doing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' to open shops of love but on the other hand, his party president is using such words for PM. Mallikarjun Kharge should apologise: Union Finance Minister Nirmala… pic.twitter.com/hs1e3lmAyW — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2023

Earlier taking a dig on PM Modi, Kharge had said, “PM Modi is like a 'poisonous snake', you might think it’s poison or not. If you lick it, you’re dead…”

Kharge expresses regret

However, Kharge later expressed regret over his statement and said, “If my statement has hurt anyone, if it was misconstrued and distressed anyone, I will express special regret for it.”

“All I said there was this, we have differences over ideology. The ideology of RSS and BJP is poisonous. But they linked it to the Prime Minister and said that Kharge commented about him. Let me explain, it has never been my intention to speak about one person or hurt someone ever,”