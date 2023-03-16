Karnataka Elections: BJP Ticket War Escalates As BY Vijayendra Now Hits Back At CT Ravi

Karnataka BJP’s vice president Vijayendra hit back at party National General Secretary CT Ravi, stating “be careful when criticizing Yediyurappa”, as BJP ticket war escalated in the southwest state.

“Yediyurappa never thought about his family, one should be careful when criticising Yediyurappa. Be careful. Yediyurappa is not seated in the Chief Minister's chair now. He is not in the CM's position or holding any other position of power. Despite not being in any high position now, the 6.5 crore Kannadigas hold him in high esteem and close to their hearts,” said BY Vijayendra.

CT Ravi’s scathing attack on father-son duo

The state president’s remarks follows the National General Secretary Ravi raising objections to former Karnataka Chief Minister and veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Yediyurappa’s announcement that his son BY Vijaendra would contest from Shikaripura in the impending elections.

“Just remember one thing. The decision on candidates will not be taken in anyone’s kitchen. Nobody will get a ticket because they are somebody’s son. The decision on the ticket will also not be taken in the home of the aspirant. On the question of Vijayendra, the decision will be taken by the Parliamentary Board. It would not be decided in any kitchen. The party will decide on the basis of the winnability of the candidate after analysing surveys. Those surveys will not be conducted in the kitchens of leaders,” CT Ravi stated in a scathing attack on Vijayendra.

Yediyurappa signals retirement from politics

Notably, Yediyurappa in the month of July, 2022 resigned as the Karnataka chief minister after weeks of uncertainty. Yediyurappa, signaling his retirement from electoral politics, declared that his youngest son BY Vijayendra would replace him as the candidate in the Shikaripura constituency in the 2023 state assembly polls.

It is pertinent to note that minutes before the news came in, BJP General Secretary CT Ravi said, "I congratulate BS Yediyurappa Ji for completing 2 years as CM today. He has done good work. He will continue to guide Karnataka and BJP."