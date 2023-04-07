Karnataka Elections: Bommai Slams JDS For Seeking Kichcha Sudeep Ban; Evokes 1996 Bypoll

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday hit out at Janata Dal (Secular) after the party sought a ban on movies of actor Kichcha Sudeep for supporting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming assembly elections. He asked HD Kumaraswamy if he hasn't used movie stars for campaigning in the past.

On Wednesday, Kichcha Sudeep, in a press conference, said that he would "not contest elections but will support Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai."

Speaking to reporters, CM Bommai said, "Has Kumaraswamy not used stars for campaigning in the past? In 1996 by-elections we got Ambareesh to campaign in Ramanagar. I believe Kumaraswamy remembers this. All parties have used stars for campaigning across the country and even in our state. It's not something new. Why are they worried about Sudeep campaigning for us? They are worried therefore they are criticising us."

He said that JDS is worried and criticising the saffron party as it is facing defeat. "The Congress also has used stars to campaign in the past but we weren't worried because we are sure of our victory," he said.

Karnataka elections: JDS seeks ban on Kichcha Suddep's movies

His remarks come after JDS wrote to the Election Commission to stop the show starring Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep and advertisements featuring him till the end of the elections. The party stated that his films, advertisements and posters can influence votes as the actor is currently recognised as BJP's star campaigner.

"Mr Sudeep does a press conference along with Karnataka CM and an invitation to all media sent on letterhead of BJP. He really says that he is going to do whatever honourable CM says, he adheres to a political party, so he is a politician. According to rule of law of the land, any person who has a political affiliation, cannot be seen on a public platform. That's the reason, we have requested EC to look into the matter of Sudeep’s movies, OTT platforms, and advertisements," JDS leader Tanveer Ahmed said.

On Thursday, an advocate gas also urged EC to put a hold on films and advertisements featuring the actor, stating that it could influence voters.