Karnataka Elections: Cracks In BJP As BS Yediyurappa's Son's Candidature Irks CT Ravi

BJP national general secretary CT Ravi on Tuesday hit out at BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa after he announced that his son BY Vijayendra will be contesting from Shikaripur in the upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka. He said that the decisions are not taken in the kitchen and that a ticket cannot be given just because he is Yediyurappa's son.

CT Ravi on Monday along with BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel campaigned in various parts of Vijayapura district and there he responded to a question on the ticket of BY Vijayendra. He said that the party parliamentary board will be taking a decision.

"Understand one thing, in our party, the decisions are not taken in the kitchen. Just because he is somebody’s son, a ticket will not be given and such decisions are not taken in their house. The parliamentary board will decide on whether to give a ticket or not. It will be decided based on the winnability criteria based on the survey. And these surveys are not conducted in families", Ravi said.

The erupting rift in the BJP comes ahead of the Karnataka polls as a tussle is currently going on for tickets to the election. The national leadership of BJP is looking forward to having BS Yediyurappa at the forefront of the poll campaigns.

Ravi also said that only BJP follows internal democracy and the practice is not there in Congress and JDS.

Yediyurappa on speculations of Karnataka BJP leaders quitting

On March 9, BS Yediyurappa reacted to the speculations of Karnataka BJP leaders quitting the party ahead of the state polls.

He said, "There are rumours that some ministers will quit the party, these are not true. Everybody is with us and no one will quit the party. I will have a word once I return to Bengaluru with everyone including Somanna.”

Karnataka assembly elections 2023

On May 24, 2023, the tenure of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly would come to an end, and the elections to the state are scheduled to be held before May 2023.

The previous assembly polls took place in May 2018, in which the government was formed by an alliance of the Janata Dal (Secular) and the Congress, with H. D. Kumaraswamy as the Chief Minister.

In 2019, due to a dramatic turn of events, the government collapsed. Following this, BJP formed its government with BS Yediyurappa as Chief Minister. However, he quit on July 26, 2021, and Basavaraj Bommai took charge as Chief Minister on July 28, 2021.