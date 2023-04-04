Karnataka Elections: HD Devegowda Backs Son Kumaraswamy, Says He's The 'tallest Leader'

Ahead of the Karnataka elections, former Prime Minister and JD(S) national president HD Devegowda backed his son HD Kumaraswamy and lauded his efforts saying he has been doing Yatras for the last six months and he is the only right face for Karnataka.

He said, "He is doing Yatras from past six months and he is the only face right now, both BJP and Congress have stalwarts but both have failed to carry trust, whereas people come to hear Kumaraswamy even at 1 am in the night too, this is his popularity right now."

Exuding confidence, Devegowda said that the JDS will secure 124 seats in the state assembly elections.

The former PM said, "JDS will secure 124 seats and there is no question of BJP and Congress approaching us. We are kingmaker but we will be king this time."

HD Kumarawamy the tallest leader, says Devegowda

While interacting with ANI, he said that some survey has been made among all the former Chief Ministers and it has been observed that HD Kumaraswamy is the tallest leader.

JD(S) national president said, "Two national parties and one regional party are fighting the battle. It is very difficult to assess. So many people may claim 'we are going to get the majority'. Some people's assessment is Hung Assembly. At the same time, some survey has been made among all the former CMs. In the survey, HD Kumaraswamy is the tallest leader."

#KarnatakaElection2023 | Two national parties and one regional party are fighting the battle. It is very difficult to assess. So many people may claim "We are going to get the majority". Some people's assessment is Hung Assembly. At the same time, some survey has been made among… pic.twitter.com/MJqK3zZajO — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2023

No alliance with Congress

He also ruled out the possibility of forming an alliance with Congress for the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka and said that former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy does not want to go with any party aiming to sideline any “obstacle” in the governance.

He said that the party wants to win the polls on its own. JDS had formed an alliance with Congress after 2018 polls in which JDS secured 37 seats and Congress got 78 seats.

HD Kumaraswamy says party wants to form govt on its own

JD(S) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy also said that the party wants to form a government in Karnataka on its own.

He said, "We want to form the government in Karnataka on our own to implement the five programs we have announced...As per my analysis, there is no question of a hung Assembly. People will remove both the national parties in the state."

Karnataka election on May 10

The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the schedule for the upcoming Karnataka assembly election. As stated by ECI, Karnataka will see a single-phase polling, on May 10. This will be followed by the counting of votes three days later.