Karnataka Elections: PM Modi Lays Into Cong In Davangere; ‘BJP Working On Performance'

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid his seventh visit to Karnataka ahead of the crucial polls, he attacked the previous Congress government in the state and said that they were defeated in their own bastion by the BJP. Stating that the people of Karnataka are again ready to showcase their trust in the double-engine government of the BJP, PM Modi asserted that while Congress is dreaming about his Kabar (Grave), the people of the state are saying, “Modi tera kamal khilega” (Modi, your lotus will bloom).

Addressing BJP’s Vijaya Sankalp Yatra Maha Sangama in Davanagere, PM Modi said, “Congress is dreaming. Its people say 'Modi, your grave will be dug', but the Congress people do not know that the people of Karnataka have taken a resolution that 'Modi tera kamal khilega'. The people of the country and the people of Karnataka have faith only in the blooming of the lotus.”

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress party, PM Modi stated that Karnataka has seen opportunistic and selfish governments for a long time which gave a massive setback to the state and therefore, the state needs a stable government of BJP which can contribute in its growth.

BJP turned ‘politics of perception’ into ‘politics of performance’

Stating that the ‘politics of perception’ has been transformed into the ‘politics of performance’ under the BJP governance, PM Modi said, “The saffron party has ensured an overall development in the state. The young people of Karnataka, a state rich in Tradition as well as Technology, have been getting a sea of opportunities under the double engine government of BJP.”

“Our country had been marred by dirty politics for years. It was nothing but a politics of allegations and blames. But today, the BJP has transformed the 'Politics of Perception' in the country into the 'Politics of Performance'. We envision a yet more prosperous Karnataka, and I urge you all to make the BJP win with an absolute majority,” he added.

BJP a pro-poor government

“Our government has been empowering the Dalits, the poor, the women and the downtrodden. Ours has been the pro-poor government. Karnataka had seen years of governance through the selfish and opportunistic alliances earlier,” PM Modi said.

He further added, “BJP wants to make Karnataka the driving force of developed India. While the Congress sees Karnataka as an ATM filling the coffers of politicians.”