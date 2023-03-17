Karnataka Elections: SDPI Spills Beans On Cong Alliance In 2018, BJP Says 'they're Same'

The BJP Karnataka wing shared a video of SDPI National Secretary Mohammed Ilyas Thumbe and took a jibe at the Congress, saying "SDPI and Congress are two sides of the same coin. India, Indianness, and the BJP are enemies for both of them."

The tweet further referred to the Congress’ campaign during the budget session of this year, which was held in February, and said, "Time to put flowers in people's ears is over. The truth cannot be hidden for long, it has to come out."

SDPI has allied with Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and has fielded 24 candidates ahead in Karnataka polls this year. Earlier in 2018, SDPI was in an understanding with the Congress in Karnataka and held cordial cooperation over candidates.

In the 2013 assembly polls, SDPI contested 23 seats but lost 22, managing a cumulative vote share of 3.2%. In the 2018 assembly elections, SDPI fielded candidates in only three constituencies.

SDPI national secretary Mohammed Ilyas Thumbe said that that SDPI was in an understanding with the Congress during 2018 elections and agreed to withdraw their candidates in the 2018 elections after requests by top Congress leaders. Congress party also agreed to field weak candidates against SDPI candidates from 3 constituencies in 2018.

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) is the political wing of Popular Front of India (PFI), which was outlawed by the Indian government under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).