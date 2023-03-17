Karnataka Elections: Smriti Irani Pledges To Not Let 'Motherland-insulting Cong Get Votes'

Union Minister Smriti Irani blasted Rahul Gandhi for his recent anti-India remarks during his visit to London and said that he insulted India on foreign soil. She was addressing the Vijaya Sankalp yatra in poll bound Karnataka’s Hubli region and further vowed the grand old party Congress will not get a single vote from this seat (Hubli). Notably Rahul after attending the parliament on Thursday stated, that he 'Didn’t Speak Anything Anti-India'.

Notably Rahul Gandhi in a series of engagements during his recent trip to the United Kingdom allegedly made objectionable remarks against the country.

‘Won’t get a single vote’

"On one hand we have our PM and on the other is that person from the Gandhi family who was defeated by the people of Amethi. He defamed the nation on foreign soil. Today, the BJP is taking a pledge that the Congress, which insulted our motherland, will not get a single vote from this constituency," she said addressing the Vijay Sankalpa Yatra in Hubli.

The MP from Amethi stated people who bring disrepute to the motherland on foreign soil should be opposed, "The election represents a fight to uphold the country's honour in the eyes of the world. While we in the BJP believe see our country as our mother, some leaders in the Opposition are leaving no stone unturned to abuse and insult our motherland on foreign soil. We should oppose such people," said Irani.

Rahul Gandhi responds to London remarks

After returning from London, Rahul attended the parliament, however, after the day’s session, proceedings was adjourned. He also did a press conference on the issue of the opposition’s demand that he should apologise to the nation for his statements in UK.

Rahul said he will issue a statement in the parliament on the issue and then interact with the media, "So, if Indian democracy was functioning, I would be able to say my piece in Parliament. So, actually what you are seeing, is a test of Indian democracy. After four leaders of the BJP have made an allegation about a Member of Parliament, is that Member of Parliament going to be given the same space that those four Ministers have been given or is he going to be told to shut up? That's what the real question in front of this country is right now," Rahul said.

Rahul’s comments in London

During an event at the Cambridge University in London, Rahul said the ‘democracy was under attack in India’ "Everybody knows and it's been in the news a lot that Indian democracy is under pressure and under attack. I am an Opposition leader in India, we are navigating that (Opposition) space," Rahul said.