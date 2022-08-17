Karnataka: Eshwarappa Levels Charges Against Congress, PFI & SDPI Amid Shivamogga Clashes

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and MLA from Karnataka's Shivamogga KS Eshwarappa on Wednesday levelled charges against Congress, Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) in the VD Savarkar poster case wherein some people allegedly removed the posters of Savarkar and other freedom fighters during an event in Shivamogga.

Speaking to reporters, Shivamogga MLA KS Eshwarappa said, "The government and police have brought peace to the area and we are happy about that. Yesterday schools and colleges were shut down but today they are open... Two of our workers were murdered when we have a government in the centre and in the state. There is agitation and even I am agitated and pained. The cause of death is important. I am directly saying that not only Shivamogga, not only in the South but across the country in all the states, it is Congress who is supporting the anti-nationalists PFI and SDPI."

Eshwarappa levels charges against Congress, SDPI & PFI in Shivamogga incident

The Karnataka BJP leader claimed that the person who took down the poster of freedom fighter Veer Savarkar was an SDPI worker and added that the wife of the accused is a Congress Corporator in Shivamogga's civic body. "The wife of the Shivamogga SDPI worker who is in jail is a congress Corporator in Shivamogga civic body," he told reporters.

Referring to the incident he said, "There were photos of so many great personalities, however, he (alleged accused) only removed the poster of Savarkar. Then he removed the posters of Vallabhbhai Patel and other leaders. Even after this, we peacefully protested against it, demanding the arrests of those who removed the poster of Savarkar. Within 24 hours, the state police arrested the culprit and now he is in jail." Recalling the stabbing incident in Shivamogga following the clashes over the poster row and the arrest of the culprit in the case, the former Karnataka minister lauded the state government and CM Bommai.

Shivamogga clashes

On the occasion of the 76th Independence Day celebrations, a group in Karnataka tried to install VD Savarkar's posters at the Amir Ahmed circle in Shivamogga. Soon after this, the followers of Tipu Sultan allegedly tried to tear the banners of Savarkar to place banners of Tipu Sultan. Following this, clashes broke out in Karnataka, leading to a tense situation in the state.

As the situation turned adverse, police resorted to mild lathi-charge to disperse the crowd amid violent clashes. The authorities also deployed additional forces in the concerned area. Subsequently, prohibitory orders under Section 144 were imposed in the entire district on August 15. Notably, during the ruckus, a youth-- Prem Singh was stabbed in the Gandhi Bazar area of the city.