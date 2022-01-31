Karnataka: Ex-Cong Neta CM Ibrahim Mulls Joining TMC, SP Or JD(S); DKS Seeks To Pacify MLC

Days after quitting Karnataka Congress, ex-Union Minister C.M Ibrahim said that he may either join JD(S), TMC, or Samajwadi Party. Speaking to ANI on Monday, he said that he had been contacted all three parties and that many people will leave Congress before elections in Karnataka. Ibrahim had quit the Congress after expressing his outrage with the functioning of the party under Rahul Gandhi and its lack of democracy.

CM Ibrahim: 'Will join TMC, SP or JDS'

"There are three options for me currently, JDS, TMC, and Samajwadi Party. People from TMC and Samajwadi Party are contacting me. Many people will leave Congress before the election in Karnataka," said Ibrahim.

He added, "We will start a new movement called Alinga (Alpa Sankhyata-Lingayat). They will join together and give a call to take all the other backward classes and Dalit community to join them. It will start from Kudalasangama from the month of February".

CM Ibrahim quits Congress

Speaking to Republic TV, Karnataka Congress heavyweight C.M. Ibrahim alleged that the entire functioning of the party had been handed over to 'corrupt' general secretaries-- K.C. Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala who served as the only link between leaders on-ground and the high command. Owing to this, several mass leaders including him were being forced to interact with 'juniors', with no direct contact to party president Sonia Gandhi. He quit the party after BK Hariprasad was appointed as the new Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council.

"The simple thing is that I was an MLC, and was a Union Minister with over 50 years of service. There is a post of Leader of Opposition in the legislative council which is supposed to be elected by members. Out of 21, 19 are supporting me but instead of an election, they nominated someone directly from Delhi, someone who is my junior. Is this the way the party should function? Is this a democracy?" he asked. "Rahul Gandhi did not even have time to meet us? We don't have time to go to Delhi so at least have a telephonic conversation. Rahul Gandhi tells us, talk to Venugopal and Surejwala, who are they? They are my juniors, I have worked with Surjewala's father why should I report to him?" he asked.

In response, Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar said he would speak to Ibrahim as he was 'good for Congress'. "Ibrahim is a senior leader. He was a minister in the Congress government. During Siddaramaiah's time, he was given a ticket leaving the defending MLA. He was made the head of the Planning Commission even after he lost. If there will be resentment, I will definitely talk to him".

Congress infighting

There has been growing hostility between ex-CM Siddaramaiah and KPCC chief DK Shivakumar with many MLAs and leaders complaining of DKS' growing influence. Recently, DKS has been seen taking the forefront in the state Congress' election campaign, eyeing to be the party's CM face. This has miffed ex-CM Siddaramaiah, who holds major sway in the Kuruba community. While both leaders have denied eyeing the CM post, Rahul Gandhi met both leaders separately to smooth the tension.