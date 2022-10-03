Karnataka Flag Row Explodes As State Govt Mulls Legal Action; 'Congress Has No Right...'

In a big development, the Basavaraj Bommai-led government is mulling legal action against Congress over the use of Rahul Gandhi's picture on the Karnataka flag. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on Monday, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka lashed out at Congress citing that the Wayanad MP had no connection with the state.

He asserted, "We will discuss with the law department and CM also. We will take legal action after we receive a complaint." Moreover, Ashoka demanded an apology from Congress.

Karnataka Minister R Ashoka remarked, "I condemn this because the Kannada flag belongs to Kannadigas, not Rahul Gandhi. He doesn't know Kannada also. He is not related to Kannadigas. So the use of Rahul Gandhi photo on Kannada (flag) is not good. When there was a Congress government in Karnataka and Siddaramaiah was the CM, at that time, they want to change the Kannada flag. He stopped after there were protests all across Karnataka. Congress people have no right to put Rahul Gandhi photo on Kannada flag. I condemn this and they have to apologise to Kannadigas."

'Congress has displayed double standards'

Meanwhile, Kannada Development Authority president TS Nagabharna also condemned Congress' act in a conversation with Republic TV. He opined, "Every state has its own identity, every political party must learn how to use this identity. Congress doesn't have any sense of identity, they are using Karnataka flag and Kannada ideology only to get power. Karnataka flag is the identity of 6 crore Kannadigas. Congress is trying to please individuals and praying to them. Are these individuals (Rahul Gandhi) worth it? Congress should concentrate on bringing the entire state together but they have ended up splitting it".

Nagabharna added, "Has Congress contributed towards Karnataka, Kannadigas and their culture for the past 75 years? Congress in Karnataka is only controlled by the high command". "Congress has always displayed double standards and changes its colour like a chameleon according to the situation. Congress doesn't mind losing its identity but it wants to come to power. Congress is doing this only for power. Congress is the reason for all the problems in the state of Karnataka and now the Modi government is trying hard to find solutions for it," he elaborated.

Hailing the BJP government's efforts in preserving local culture, he stated, "The Modi government is trying to save India. The Modi government is trying to save all the languages and cultures. The Modi government believes in unity in diversity. Congress had opposed the Karnataka flag and even tried to change its colour. Today the same Congress is using the flag which they had opposed for their political mileage. Will Kannadigas accept it? I feel sad that Congress is doing all this."