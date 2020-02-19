Accused In 15 Case, Karnataka Forest Minister Claims No Criminal Case Directly Against Him

In response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed against the Karnataka Forest Minister Anand Singh, the Minister has stated that there is no criminal case filed directly against him.

"I have given my criminal record. There is no criminal case directly filed against me. My name is there in some cases but in the 'others category'. We will see what happens," the Karnataka Minister said.

READ | Congress State Chief Tug-of-war In MP, Karnataka & Maharashtra Latest Headache For Sonia?

When asked about the reason for the PIL filed against him in the Karnataka High Court, the minister said, "Some lawyer has filed a PIL against me in the High Court. I cannot stop anyone from filing the PIL."

Singh refused to comment on Congress leader Siddaramaiah's criticising remarks against him for being given the forest portfolio. "I cannot comment on what he said against me as he is a former Chief Minister and very senior leader," said Singh.

READ | Poet, Journo Held Over Recital Of Anti-CAA Poem At Govt Function In Karnataka

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah on Monday demanded that Forest Minister Anand Singh should either be expelled from the ministry or assigned a different portfolio.

Health and Family Welfare Minister B Sriramulu on Wednesday alleged that political conspiracy during the previous UPA government led to the booking of cases against Anand Singh who has been a former Congress rebel MLA. He was one of the 17 members to resign and the reason for the downfall of the coalition government of Karnataka in 2019. Anand Singh has been accused in over a dozen cases against him. According to his election affidavit that he filed for his December 2019 byelection, the Vijayanagar MLA has shown 15 cases pending against him.

READ | Karnataka Congress MLA Calls CAA Unconstitutional; 'can't Give Citizenship On Caste-creed'

READ | DK Shivakumar Writes To Karnataka CM, Appeals To Restore Medical College In Kanakapura