Karnataka: Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar Opts Out Of Bommai's New Ministry

While Basavaraj Bommai was sworn in as the Karnataka Chief Minister, former chief minister and minister Jagadish Shettar have announced that he had functioned as a chief minister in the past and hence decided not to become a part of the Bommai-led ministry. Shettar was a cabinet minister holding large and medium scale industries, excluding the sugar and public enterprise department during the Yediyurappa-led government rule.

Jagadish Shettar said, "After the assumption of the new Chief Minister. I congratulate Basavaraj Bommai for assuming charge as the Chief Minister. The process of formation of a new ministry has started. I do not know when it will be completed. It may take two to four days".

He added, "However, I have taken the decision to not join the new ministry. In the past, I had worked under the leadership of Yediyurappa. In spite of being a former chief minister, I became a minister in Yediyurappa's cabinet. This is my personal decision and I have not received any instruction or message from the high command. I have already brought this to the notice of state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, and the party high command".

Jagadish Shettar as Karnataka CM

Shettar was the 21st chief minister of Karnataka from 2012 to 2013. In July 2012, several BJP MLAs owing allegiance to Yediyurappa called for the replacement of DV Sadananda Gowda with Shettar. After much turmoil, on July 12, 2012, Shettar was sworn in as Karnataka Chief Minister. Ahead of assembly polls held in May 2013, BJP had declared Shettar as its chief ministerial candidate but the party failed to retain power and Shettar had to resign. He also had served as Leader of the Opposition in the state legislative assembly. He was also the Speaker during 2008-2009.

Basavaraj Bommai was sworn in as the new CM of Karnataka

BJP leader and Karnataka CM designate Basavaraj Bommai who was named as the new Chief Minister took oath on Wednesday, July 29, at the Raj Bhavan. Bommai's name was suggested for the next Chief Minister by outgoing CM BS Yediyurappa on Tuesday ending days of speculation regarding the political developments in Karnataka.

