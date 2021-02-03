Karnataka Government Mulling Blanket Ban On Hookah Bars, Says HM Basavaraj Bommai

The Karnataka government is mulling a blanket ban on hookah bars, revealed Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday as a part of the govt's initiative to reduce the drug menace in the State. Replying to a question posed by Congress legislator Sowmya Reddy, Bommai remarked that hookah bars were being constantly raided and cases were being filed in addition to the government studying other states where bans had been imposed on hookahs. The Home Minister said that the BJP-led state government was 'seriously considering' a ban on hookah bars and revealed that they will hold discussions with the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) about the same before introducing the legislation.

Blanket ban on Hookah bars in Bengaluru?

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai noted that drug menace was rampant in slums and even more so among educated people in the state. Defending the state government, Bommai pointed out that they had cracked the whip on synthetic drugs in chocolates and pills and that they were trying to get to the bottom of it. Bommai vowed to keep the fight against the drug menace going while also pointing out that the government was constantly tracking the dark web and the peddlers operating. Home Minister Bommai said that the number of cases lodged related to drugs in 2020 had risen to 2786 cases from 127 cases in 2016.

Home Minister Bommai appealed to the public to join hands in the war against drugs and called for a 'people's movement' to tackle the menace. He also asked the parents and teachers to be aware of their children and wards' activities respectively. In 2020, the Central Crime Branch made a series of arrests, including actor Ragini Diwdei, actor Sanjjana Galrani, actor Vivek Oberoi's brother-in-law Aditya Alva, CPI(M) leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's son Bineesh and others, in the Sandalwood drugs scandal.

