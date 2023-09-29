Karnataka Government Plans To Call For Assembly Special Session On Cauvery Issue

As the Cauvery crisis gets bigger amid a bandh called by farmer unions and pro-Kannada organisations, the Karnataka government is planning to call for an Assembly special session. The final decision will be taken after the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) meeting concludes in New Delhi.

The CWMA is reviewing water availability and Tuesday’s directive of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) to Karnataka to release 3,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) to Tamil Nadu until October 15.

According to sources, consultations will be held with retired judges in the evening on the pros and cons of the decision by CWMA and legal steps will be decided by the Karnataka government. The government will also discuss the distress formula.

Pro-Kannada organisations and farmer groups on Friday called for a 'Karnataka Bandh' over the Cauvery water-sharing issue on Friday. As many as 44 flights from the Kempegowda International Airport were cancelled due to the shutdown.

State transport corporation bus services were also affected especially in the Cauvery basin districts of Mandya, Mysuru and Chamarajanagar. The protestors blocked many roads in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and Mandya leading to a chaotic situation.

All schools and colleges remained shut in Mandya and Bengaluru in view of the day-long shutdown.

Cauvery issue has been a controversial issue between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu for years. The two states have been locked in a fight over the sharing of water from the Cauvery River, which is a primary source of irrigation and drinking water for millions of people in the region.

The central government formed the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal or CWDT on June 2, 1990, to adjudicate conflicts between Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka and Puducherry with respect to the water-sharing capacities.