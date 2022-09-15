As the Karnataka government is all set to table the Anti-Conversion Bill in the Legislative Council on Thursday, the state BJP has claimed that the bill will be passed in a huge number game. The saffron party has also said that even the Opposition, including Congress and the JDS, must support the bill and should allow the passage of the bill in the Council. Notably, the contentious "Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill", also known as the "Anti-Conversion Bill", was passed in the Legislative Assembly in December 2021.

Ahead of the tabling of the bill in the Karnataka Legislative Council, BJP MLA CT Ravi while speaking to Republic said, "The Anti-Conversion Bill will pass in the number game as well. No one supports conversion and we will not be scared of the mafia." "The bill should pass," he asserted.

"Even Congress and JDS must support the bill. Everything should go smoothly. It was passed in the Lower House and now it will be passed in the Upper House as well. We're all enthusiastic and it'll be passed, it is one of the most awaited bills," news agency ANI quoted BJP leader DS Arun as saying.

What is Anti-Conversion Bill?

Earlier in May this year, the Karnataka government approved the ordinance on the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill or the Anti-Conversion Bill amid wide protests from the Opposition. The bill, however, still awaits approval from the state Legislative Council. With so much debate going around the bill, it is important to understand what the contentious bill states: