As the Karnataka government is all set to table the Anti-Conversion Bill in the Legislative Council on Thursday, the state BJP has claimed that the bill will be passed in a huge number game. The saffron party has also said that even the Opposition, including Congress and the JDS, must support the bill and should allow the passage of the bill in the Council. Notably, the contentious "Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill", also known as the "Anti-Conversion Bill", was passed in the Legislative Assembly in December 2021.
Ahead of the tabling of the bill in the Karnataka Legislative Council, BJP MLA CT Ravi while speaking to Republic said, "The Anti-Conversion Bill will pass in the number game as well. No one supports conversion and we will not be scared of the mafia." "The bill should pass," he asserted.
"Even Congress and JDS must support the bill. Everything should go smoothly. It was passed in the Lower House and now it will be passed in the Upper House as well. We're all enthusiastic and it'll be passed, it is one of the most awaited bills," news agency ANI quoted BJP leader DS Arun as saying.
What is Anti-Conversion Bill?
Earlier in May this year, the Karnataka government approved the ordinance on the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill or the Anti-Conversion Bill amid wide protests from the Opposition. The bill, however, still awaits approval from the state Legislative Council. With so much debate going around the bill, it is important to understand what the contentious bill states:
- According to the "Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021", no person shall convert or attempt to convert any other person from one religion to another by use of misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means or by marriage, nor shall any person abet or conspire for conversions. The bill provides for the protection of the right to freedom of religion
- However, the bill provides an exemption to the person who wants to "reconvert to his immediate previous religion". As per the bill, this shall not be deemed to be a conversion under this act.
- The bill proposes imprisonment from three to five years with a fine of Rs 25,000, while for violation of provisions with respect to minors, women, SC or ST, offenders will face imprisonment from three to ten years and a fine of not less than Rs 50,000. The Bill also provides provision of payment of a compensation of Rs 5 lakh (on court orders) to victims of conversion by the persons attempting the conversion, and double punishment for repeat offences.
- The bill states that any marriage which was done with the sole purpose of unlawful conversion or vice-versa by the man of one religion with the woman of another religion, either by converting himself before or after marriage or by converting the woman before or after marriage, shall be declared as null and void by the family court.
- As per the bill, the person who wants to convert his religion to another needs to inform the district magistrate of the conversion within 30 days. He/she must appear before the district magistrate to confirm their identity to the district magistrate. Not informing the district magistrate will lead to the conversion being declared null and void.