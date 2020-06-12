Karnataka Govt Issues Directions For Smooth Conduct Of Legislative Council & RS Polls

The Karnataka government on Friday, June 12, issued directions to ensure the smooth conduct of the upcoming state Legislative Council polls and the election to 4 Rajya Sabha seats amid the novel coronavirus crisis. As per the order issued by Chief Secretary TM Vijay Bhaskar, the Returning Officer (RO) will take necessary precautions like observance of social distancing norms, installation of thermal scanners, use of masks by all election agents, and staff taking part in the polling process. Moreover, they have been directed to ensure the provision of hand sanitizers while filing nominations, scrutiny of nominations, polling, and counting.

The RO has been empowered to decide the staff requirement and issue passes to the candidates, their election agents, and accompanying persons. All the persons involved in the election process who are residing in containment zones shall be allowed unrestricted movement only for the purpose of election. Similarly, the travel of persons above the age of 65 authorized by the RO is permitted to take part in the poll process.

The Deputy Commissioners have not only been asked to provide details about the travel plans of MLAs who have been quarantined but also been accorded the responsibility of facilitating the travel of candidates, voters, etc. for the purpose of election. Furthermore, these directions will be applicable only until the conduct of these elections. Currently, there are 6,245 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Karnataka out of which 2,977 patients have recovered while 72 casualties have been reported.

In view of #COVID19, Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority issues directions to ensure smooth conduct of biennial elections to Council of States 2020 and Karnataka Legislative Council Elections 2020, scheduled to be held on June 19 and 29 respectively. pic.twitter.com/aBVkIlwl8G — ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2020

MLC & Rajya Sabha polls in Karnataka

Recently, the Election Commission of India announced elections to 7 seats of the Karnataka Legislative Council to be held on June 29. These seats are falling vacant on June 30. However, the ECI deferred elections to 4 other seats of the Legislative Council- two each from Teachers and Graduate constituencies owing to the larger size of the electorate. On the other hand, the Rajya Sabha elections will take place on June 19. The candidates- JD(S) supremo and former PM HD Deve Gowda, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, BJP's Eranna Kadadi, and Ashok Gasti are set to be elected unopposed.

