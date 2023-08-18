Karnataka Govt Plans To Put General Transfers Of Govt Employees On Hold For Two Years

The Karnataka government is in talks to halt the general transfers of state government employees for the next two years. Authorities noted that development works across departments will be badly affected for three to four months if transfers of government employees are brought into effect across all government departments at the same time.

Authorities further noted that when a transfer order is brought into effect, a lot of time is wasted by the employees in settling down in the new centre. Therefore, it is being considered by the Chief Minister's Secretariat to give priority to development works and halt all transfers of government employees for the next two years.

After the Congress government came to power, transfer of government employees was ordered within the 6 per cent limit. There were allegations that crores of rupees had changed hands even though the 6 per cent limit was not exceeded. Former chief minister and Janata Dal (Secular) JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy alleged rampant corruption in the Congress government and hinted at irregularities to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore. He accused officials in CM Siddaramaiah’s office of demanding money for transfers.

On July 21, Kumaraswamy had alleged, “There are syndicates and lobbies in the state government who are demanding commission in exchange of transfers. There have been over 200 transfers in the commercial department within a span of two months since this government came to power and crores of rupees have changed hands.”

Making an indirect reference to CM Siddaramaiah’s son, Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah, who was elected as an MLA from Varuna constituency in 2018 and vacated his seat for his father in 2023, Kumaraswamy added, “This is a new tax system - YST (Yathindra Siddaramaiah Tax) - is being imposed now.”

There have been instances in the past where transfers have taken place throughout the year in certain areas in the state. The transfer took place for 100 days after the government came to power.

While a few senior officials had reportedly highlighted to the CM that annual transfers would hurt the development work, many MLAs don’t seem to be convinced.

Aland MLA BR Patil, speaking to the media, said, “There are vacancies in many departments in my constituency, and postings of officials here are a necessity. If transfers are paused for long, it will cripple the development work. No position should be left vacant in the process of following the no-transfer rule for two years."

Counselling of transfers to be conducted in a phased manner

The current employee strength in the government is approximately 5.5 lakh. Counselling for transfers is underway in some departments, including health and education departments, which have the maximum number of staffers. Of the remaining 1 lakh employees, 6 per cent have been transferred.

Talks are also on regarding how to conduct a clean counselling process, keeping corruption charges at bay in some other key departments. Sources said counselling process could be conducted in the revenue department. To ensure that MLAs don’t block the counselling process to further their vested interests, authorities plan to introduce counselling in a phased manner.

Authorities aim to curb the influence of middlemen in transfers

Sources in the know also pointed out that transfers are often conducted through middlemen who have access to the Vidhana Soudha and claim to get the work done through connections. Middlemen were also allegedly found to be involved in police transfers. Therefore, it is being discussed that if transfers are halted for two years, the influence of middlemen would also be curbed to a big extent.